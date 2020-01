Redskins Announce Coaching Staff

– The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following changes to the coaching staff:

Offense

Pete Hoener – Tight Ends

Jim Hostler – Wide Receivers

Randy Jordan – Running Backs

John Matsko – Offensive Line

Drew Terrell – Assistant Wide Receivers

Travelle Wharton – Assistant Offensive Line

Ken Zampese – Quarterbacks

Defense

Chris Harris – Defensive Backs

Sam Mills III – Defensive Line

Richard Rodgers – Assistant Defensive Backs

Steve Russ – Linebackers

Brent Vieselmeyer – Assistant Defensive Backs/Nickel

Special Teams/Quality Control

Luke Del Rio – Offensive Quality Control

Ben Jacobs – Assistant Special Teams

Vincent Rivera – Defensive Quality Control

Todd Storm – Offensive Quality Control