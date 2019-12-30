That didn’t take long. One day after Washington’s last game of the season, the Redskins already have themselves a new head coach.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, ex-Panthers coach Ron Rivera is expected to be hired by the Redskins “barring unforeseen developments.” Carolina fired Rivera with four games left in the season after going 5-7. He becomes the seventh head coach hired by owner Dan Snyder.

In addition to hiring Rivera, the Redskins made a significant change in the front office by parting ways with Bruce Allen, who had served as team president since 2017.

“As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as President of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization,” Snyder said in a statement. “Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C.”

Rivera will be tasked with turning around a Redskins team that hasn’t made the playoffs the last four years, but he’s been in this position before with the Panthers. Carolina went 2-14 the year before Rivera took over in 2011, and it took just three seasons for him to turn the Panthers into a playoff team.

Related

View the original article at Redskins Hog Heaven: Ron Rivera expected to be hired as Redskins' next head coach