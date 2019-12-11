Redskins Charitable Foundation: Santa Shoppe and Toys for Tots

Photo Courtesy: All-Pro Reels | Bhupinder Singh

– The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation hosted 200 elementary school children from Plummer Elementary School and Whittier Education Campus (District of Columbia Public Schools), Rosa L. Parks Elementary School (Prince George’s County Public Schools), and Crestwood Elementary School (Fairfax County Public Schools) at the annual Skins Santa Shoppe event.

Upon arrival, students were served lunch by the Redskins players in attendance, including Derrius Guice, Chase Roullier, Cole Holcomb, Nate Orchard, Wes Martin, Cam Sims and Myles Humphrey. Students and players enjoyed pizza and chicken poppers courtesy of Papa John’s, proud partner and an official pizza of the Washington Redskins. Following lunch, students enjoy four fun, holiday activity stations. The stations included:

Santa’s Workshop: The Redskins locker room will be transformed into Santa’s workshop, filled with presents and holiday cheer. Prior to the event, each student wrote letters to Santa Claus and the Redskins so that presents could be personalized for each child. Redskins players, Marines and Santa Claus will greet children and help them find their wrapped gift.

Build-A-Bear Workshop: Students will pick out a brand new teddy bear, dressed in holiday or Redskins attire, courtesy of Build-A-Bear and then create a holiday card.

Photo Booth and Ornament Making: Students will take personal photos with players and cheerleaders and create holiday ornaments to take home with them.

Mrs. Claus' Bakery: Students will have the opportunity to decorate a Christmas cookie as well as be entertained by a local magician.

Toys for Tots Collection

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not for profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Toys for Tots provides joy and a message of hope to less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy or book during the holiday season. These gifts offer children hope, recognition and a positive memory they will cherish for a lifetime. Many of the books, games and sports equipment that are provided as gifts make a significant contribution to the educational, social and recreational development of these children.

Redskins fans are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys at a Redskins team store throughout the holiday season.

