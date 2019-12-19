Dwayne Haskins has funny quote about watching film of NFL debut

“I throw up watching that film,” Haskins said on Wednesday, via NBC Sports Washington. “I don’t like watching that tape. That’s a totally different guy.”
Taking over for Case Keenum midway through the second quarter of that game in late September, Haskins was roughed up by New York’s defense for three sacks and eight hits, not to mention the three interceptions he threw, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
Haskins has shown improvement since that dreadful outing at the Meadowlands. This time around, he’ll have the benefit of playing at home against the Giants, and the experience he’s gained over the last few weeks as the starter should help some.
