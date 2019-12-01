Select Page

Derrius Guice throws defender to ground with brutal stiff-arm (Video)

Redskins young running back Derrius Guice missed his rookie campaign due to injury, but he’s really beginning to come into his own this season.

The Redskins have eased Guice into the offense, as he’s finally looking like he’s returning to peak form after recovering from a knee injury he suffered last year. Guice has been splitting carries with veteran Adrian Peterson, and he’s making the most of them.

He showed how explosive he can be in Sunday’s game against the Panthers, carrying the ball only 10 times for a ridiculous 129 yards. A good chunk of them came on this play, when he stiff-armed Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson into oblivion.

Nasty.

View the original article at Redskins Hog Heaven: Derrius Guice throws defender to ground with brutal stiff-arm (Video)



