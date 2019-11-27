Santana Moss once played through injury with the help of Hennessy and painkillers to appease Dan Snyder

The former wide receiver appeared on the latest episode of Bleacher Report’s “Untold Stories” with Master Tesfatsion, and he revealed that he once played through a heel injury, at the request of Redskins owner Dan Snyder, with the help of Hennessy and two types of painkillers, Vicodin and Toradol. As Moss explains in the clip, his heel responded well initially after the Hennessy, but the effects wore off before the game. That’s when he turned to the painkillers.
Moss added that Snyder commended the wide receiver for “taking one for the team” by playing through the injury in a game against Washington’s hated-rivals. The remedy apparently worked for Moss, as he finished with nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
