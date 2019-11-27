Santana Moss once played through injury with the help of Hennessy and painkillers to appease Dan Snyder

NFL players are some of the toughest athletes on the planet, and many of them are willing to play through injuries if it means helping the team. Santana Moss is a perfect example of that.

The former wide receiver appeared on the latest episode of Bleacher Report’s “Untold Stories” with Master Tesfatsion, and he revealed that he once played through a heel injury, at the request of Redskins owner Dan Snyder, with the help of Hennessy and two types of painkillers, Vicodin and Toradol. As Moss explains in the clip, his heel responded well initially after the Hennessy, but the effects wore off before the game. That’s when he turned to the painkillers.

Santana Moss says Dan Snyder wanted him to play through injury vs. the Cowboys—he ended up drinking half a Gatorade bottle of Henny and took Toradol and Vicodin New “Untold Stories” with @MasterTes pic.twitter.com/dq6AVX9NeN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2019

Moss added that Snyder commended the wide receiver for “taking one for the team” by playing through the injury in a game against Washington’s hated-rivals. The remedy apparently worked for Moss, as he finished with nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.