Redskins Fall in Haskins First Start at FedEx Field

On the bright side, the young Redskins trio of Dwayne Haskins, Derrius Guice, and Terry McLaurin all made big plays and showed some Redskins faithful a glimpse of what is to come in future seasons.
Derrius Guice who played his first game since tearing his meniscus in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles caught a 45-yard screen pass for a touchdown. The touchdown was the Redskins first in 16 quarters, and also Guice’s first NFL touchdown.
The Redskins look to bounce back Sunday against the Detroit Lions (3-6) back at FedEx Field. You can find my top photos from Sunday’s game against the Jet’s here.
via The Sports Daily / All-Pro Reels / Robert Banez
