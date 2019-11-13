Redskins Charitable Foundation: Harvest Feast

The 17th annual Redskins Harvest Feast presented by Ryan Homes was held at FedExField in partnership with local hunger relief organization the Capital Area Food Bank.
Since 2003, the Redskins have gifted more than 1,422,335 pounds of packaged and fresh food and 580,500 pounds of turkey to area families in need. At this year’s Harvest Feast, the Redskins Charitable Foundation will distribute roughly 90,000 pounds of packaged food and fresh produce and 30,000 pounds of turkey. The annual event is a collaborative effort that brings corporate, non-profit and government partners together to make sure that families are able to celebrate the holiday together. The 2019 Harvest Feast is supported by Ryan Homes, Bank of America, Safeway, Capital Area Food Bank, PepsiCo, Prince George’s County Department of Social Services, FedEx and the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation.
