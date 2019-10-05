Select Page

Video of drunk Jay Gruden smoking weed, hitting on woman outside bar goes viral

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden appears to have been caught red-handed, in a compromising video that has gone viral quickly.

It’s possible that Gruden has already known that the team intends to fire him after the team likely gets taken to the woodshed by the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots on Sunday, or maybe he’s giving them a reason to do exactly that.

Whatever the reason, Gruden was caught on camera — or at least it certainly looked to be him — smoking a marijuana joint outside a bar. He also appeared to be intoxicated, as he attempted to hit on a woman he was near.

The Redskins declined to comment on the video.

If this is how the Gruden Era ends, then wow, what a fail. His record as head coach is 35-48-1, and he failed to win a single playoff game, now in his sixth season with the team.

