Trent Williams reveals he had cancer, claims Redskins diagnosed it as minor

Trent Williams gave reporters quite the interview on Thursday. Not only did he bring to light the root cause of his spat with the Redskins, but the Pro Bowl left tackle also revealed he was diagnosed with cancer this past offseason.

One day after ending his holdout, Williams told reporters that he had a cancerous growth removed from his head, which he says team doctors diagnosed as minor about six years ago. It turns out, he actually had Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans, a rare, soft-tissue cancer.

Trent Williams was diagnosed with Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans (DFSP), a rare form of cancer.

Doctors said it was weeks from moving to his brain when they removed the growth. #Redskins — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) October 31, 2019

As a result of getting the growth removed, Williams says he lost about 30 percent of his scalp, which would explain his most recent failed physical. It was reported on Wednesday that Williams didn’t pass because there was discomfort when he put on his helmet.

Trent Williams talking about the helmet discomfort, “I just had my whole head opened up. I lost 30 percent of my scalp. It’s not going to feel great. It’s going to take some time.” #Redskins — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) October 31, 2019

Williams went on to say that he no longer trusts the organization because of how the medical staff handled the situation. He’s also not happy about his contract situation, which was made worse by the Redskins not trading him at the deadline.

It seems Williams has a lot to be upset about with the Redskins, and who could blame him? It’s highly unlikely he plays for them again. In fact, it sounds like the plan is to trade him in the offseason.