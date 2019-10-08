Redskins Charitable Foundation Hosts 12th Annual All-Star Survivors Celebration

On Tuesday the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation led by Tanya Snyder, wife of Redskins Owner Dan Snyder, hosted the 12th annualat the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.

After attending the Patriots vs. Redskins game this past Sunday, Oct. 6 and participating in pre-game on-field ceremonies, the same exact group of 30 women were treated to a day dedicated to celebrating their life and fight against breast cancer.

During the event, the breast cancer survivors, or “All-Stars,” received new jeans donated by Gap Inc., custom Color Bar jewelry donated by Kendra Scott, , spa services courtesy of Red Door Salon and Spa, lashes and nails put on by the First Ladies of Football, commemorative pink hair extensions, wigs, scarves and a Redskins gift bag.

The All-Stars were also treated to lunch, makeup consultations, massages and a behind the scenes tour of Redskins Park from Redskins players.

Check out the top moments from APR’s coverage of this special event here:

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON REDSKINS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION: The Redskins Charitable Foundation is ever-present in the community, constantly working to achieve our mission to make a positive and measurable impact in the lives of children that need it most. Since Redskins owners Dan and Tanya Snyder created the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation in 2000, we have given back more than $26M to the community and currently provide support andservices to 178,000 individuals (mostly children) annually, focusing on supporting education, children’s health and wellness and preparing them for their future. For more information on the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation’s programs and events or to donate, visit www.redskins.com/community or follow the Foundation on Twitter at @RedskinsCR and Instagram at @redskinsgiveback.