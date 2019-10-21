Select Page

Losses Keep Mounting for Redskins

LANDOVER, MD — It was wet. It was cold. It was windy. It was another disaster for the Washington Redskins. A 9-0 loss to the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in miserable conditions as a full lower bowl witnessed the type of football that was probably played in the late 1800s.

Case Keenum passed the ball 12 times, Adrian Peterson ran it 20 times for 80 yards but had one gigantic fumble that blew any chance the Redskins had for a real scoring drive. Tress Way also had four punts for 198 yards for all you special teams stat junkies out there.

At 1-6 it’s getting harder and harder for this team and it’s fans to find a silver lining on the 2019 NFL season but they still play the games and we’ll continue shooting the plays and the players. It’s always fun to push through a challenging weather game and I think we ended coming away with a few decent game shots.

