Case Keenum passed the ball 12 times, Adrian Peterson ran it 20 times for 80 yards but had one gigantic fumble that blew any chance the Redskins had for a real scoring drive. Tress Way also had four punts for 198 yards for all you special teams stat junkies out there.
At 1-6 it’s getting harder and harder for this team and it’s fans to find a silver lining on the 2019 NFL season but they still play the games and we’ll continue shooting the plays and the players. It’s always fun to push through a challenging weather game and I think we ended coming away with a few decent game shots.
Hope you enjoy:
via The Sports Daily / All-Pro Reels / Joe Glorioso
View the original article at Redskins Hog Heaven: Losses Keep Mounting for Redskins