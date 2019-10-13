Look: Landon Collins pays tribute to late Sean Taylor with custom cleats

The Redskins haven’t been an organization known for producing many elite defensive backs, but they have had a few stars that have played for them over the years.

Cornerback Darrell Green is the first name that comes to mind, as he was one of the more consistent players the game has ever seen, locking down receivers every game he played.

Former safety Sean Taylor was a promising young star, but his tragic passing as he was just entering his prime years ended his career. Redskins safety Landon Collins paid tribute to Taylor with these custom cleats he warmed up in prior to Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Sweet kicks for a good cause.