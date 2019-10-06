Select Page

Jay Gruden has funny take on rumors about being fired

Posted by | Oct 6, 2019 | ,

Jay Gruden has funny take on rumors about being fired
By: |
Jay Gruden may currently be head coach of the Washington Redskins, but after the team’s embarrassing 33-7 loss to the New England Patriots at home on Sunday, he may not be for much longer.

Gruden saw his team put forth a pathetic effort in all facets of the game, and had it not been for one 65-yard touchdown by Steven Sims Jr., the Redskins would’ve been shut out.

He’s managed an awful 35-49-1 record in his six seasons with the team, and that’s not going to cut it in today’s NFL. As such, the rumors are swirling about him potentially being fired in the near future, possibly on Monday morning.

Gruden was asked about his job security after Sunday’s loss, and he had a pretty funny response to the question.

Well, he’s not wrong. That’s a sound approach.

NFL, Redskins

View the original article at Redskins Hog Heaven: Jay Gruden has funny take on rumors about being fired



Related Posts

Jay Gruden has 'quit' on Redskins, expected to be fired soon

Jay Gruden has &#039;quit&#039; on Redskins, expected to be fired soon

October 1, 2019

Photos: Redskins Fall to 0-4 against the New York Giants

Photos: Redskins Fall to 0-4 against the New York Giants

September 29, 2019

Landon Collins went after former Giants teammates following loss, was restrained (Video)

Landon Collins went after former Giants teammates following loss, was restrained (Video)

September 30, 2019

Video of drunk Jay Gruden smoking weed, hitting on woman outside bar goes viral

Video of drunk Jay Gruden smoking weed, hitting on woman outside bar goes viral

October 5, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino