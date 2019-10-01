Jay Gruden has 'quit' on Redskins, expected to be fired soon

Jay Gruden is in his sixth season with the team, and his 35-48-1 record simply is not cutting it. The Redskins are 0-4 to begin the season, and it sure doesn’t look like they’re going to be getting a win anytime soon, especially playing the Patriots on Sunday.
As such, Gruden could be fired, and soon.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes it will actually happen next week, as he appeared on “First Take” on Tuesday, and stated that he believes Gruden has “quit” on the team, and will be relieved of his duties if the Redskins lose to the Patriots on Sunday, which seems like a lock.
The writing is on the wall; it’s happening soon. Gruden has failed to record a playoff win during his tenure in Washington, and time’s running out.
