Redskins rumors indicate Jay Gruden could get fired if team loses to Giants

The Washington Redskins are off to a 0-3 start, and changes could be on the horizon, unless the team’s record improves soon.

Washington finished last season with a 7-9 record, and the team appears headed down an even more tumultuous road this season, and management may look to make a major shift in the coaching hierarchy as a result.

Jay Gruden’s record since he took over in 2014 is 35-47-1, and, well, that’s pretty bad. The team has had one playoff appearance during that time, and that one game was a loss.

As such, the clock is ticking on Gruden, and a recent report states that he could even be fired as early as next week, if the Redskins lose to the Giants on Sunday.

The Redskins are listed as 3-point underdogs in the game, going up against rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. Losing to Jones in his first career NFL start could be the nail in Gruden’s coffin.