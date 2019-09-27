Select Page

Redskins rumors indicate Jay Gruden could get fired if team loses to Giants

Posted by | Sep 27, 2019 | ,

Redskins rumors indicate Jay Gruden could get fired if team loses to Giants
By: |
The Washington Redskins are off to a 0-3 start, and changes could be on the horizon, unless the team’s record improves soon.

Washington finished last season with a 7-9 record, and the team appears headed down an even more tumultuous road this season, and management may look to make a major shift in the coaching hierarchy as a result.

Jay Gruden’s record since he took over in 2014 is 35-47-1, and, well, that’s pretty bad. The team has had one playoff appearance during that time, and that one game was a loss.

As such, the clock is ticking on Gruden, and a recent report states that he could even be fired as early as next week, if the Redskins lose to the Giants on Sunday.

The Redskins are listed as 3-point underdogs in the game, going up against rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. Losing to Jones in his first career NFL start could be the nail in Gruden’s coffin.

NFL, Redskins

View the original article at Redskins Hog Heaven: Redskins rumors indicate Jay Gruden could get fired if team loses to Giants



Related Posts

Look: Landon Collins steals 'Monday Night Football' show with Beavis and Butthead cleats

Look: Landon Collins steals &#039;Monday Night Football&#039; show with Beavis and Butthead cleats

September 24, 2019

Redskins hilariously botch spelling of London Fletcher's name at Ring of Honor ceremony

Redskins hilariously botch spelling of London Fletcher&#039;s name at Ring of Honor ceremony

September 24, 2019

Vernon Davis hilariously fails on hurdle attempt during game (Video)

Vernon Davis hilariously fails on hurdle attempt during game (Video)

September 24, 2019

Photos: Redskins Drop to 0-3 After Embarrassing Loss on MNF

Photos: Redskins Drop to 0-3 After Embarrassing Loss on MNF

September 25, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino