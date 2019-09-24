Redskins hilariously botch spelling of London Fletcher's name at Ring of Honor ceremony

Linebacker London Fletcher played for the Redskins from 2007-13, and he was arguably the heart and soul of the defense. Fletcher was a tackling machine, and often played through injuries, showing how tough he is.
But when it was his moment to be honored on Monday, the team couldn’t even spell his name correctly on the videoboard during the Ring of Honor ceremony.
It’s tough to fathom that no one would doublecheck name spellings before an event of this magnitude.
