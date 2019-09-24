Select Page

Redskins hilariously botch spelling of London Fletcher's name at Ring of Honor ceremony
The Redskins had one player inducted into their Ring of Honor during halftime of Monday’s game against the Bears on Monday night, and yet, they somehow couldn’t pull it off smoothly.

Linebacker London Fletcher played for the Redskins from 2007-13, and he was arguably the heart and soul of the defense. Fletcher was a tackling machine, and often played through injuries, showing how tough he is.

But when it was his moment to be honored on Monday, the team couldn’t even spell his name correctly on the videoboard during the Ring of Honor ceremony.

It’s tough to fathom that no one would doublecheck name spellings before an event of this magnitude.

