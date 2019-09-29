Select Page

Photos: Redskins Fall to 0-4 against the New York Giants

Posted by | Sep 29, 2019 | ,

Photos: Redskins Fall to 0-4 against the New York Giants
By: |
EAST RUTHERFORD – The Redskins fell to 0-4 on Sunday afternoon after losing to the New York Giants led by rookie quarterback, Daniel Brown.

Quarterback Case Keenum was replaced by first-round pick and rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. in the second quarter. Haskins made his NFL debut finishing the game 9 for 17 with 107 passing yards and 3 interceptions.


_DSC3575

The Redskins failure to convert in the endzone and on third down conversions cost them a few opportunities to score.

Jay Gruden and his Redskins look to bounce back this weekend when they take on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots this Sunday at 1:00 PM EST at FedEx Field in Landover.

Check out my top photos from Sunday’s game here:

, , , , , , All Pro Reels, NFL, Redskins

View the original article at Redskins Hog Heaven: Photos: Redskins Fall to 0-4 against the New York Giants



Related Posts

Photos: Redskins Drop to 0-3 After Embarrassing Loss on MNF

Photos: Redskins Drop to 0-3 After Embarrassing Loss on MNF

September 25, 2019

Landon Collins went after former Giants teammates following loss, was restrained (Video)

Landon Collins went after former Giants teammates following loss, was restrained (Video)

September 30, 2019

Redskins hilariously botch spelling of London Fletcher's name at Ring of Honor ceremony

Redskins hilariously botch spelling of London Fletcher&#039;s name at Ring of Honor ceremony

September 24, 2019

Redskins rumors indicate Jay Gruden could get fired if team loses to Giants

Redskins rumors indicate Jay Gruden could get fired if team loses to Giants

September 27, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino