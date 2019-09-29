Photos: Redskins Fall to 0-4 against the New York Giants

– The Redskins fell to 0-4 on Sunday afternoon after losing to the New York Giants led by rookie quarterback, Daniel Brown.

Quarterback Case Keenum was replaced by first-round pick and rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. in the second quarter. Haskins made his NFL debut finishing the game 9 for 17 with 107 passing yards and 3 interceptions.

The Redskins failure to convert in the endzone and on third down conversions cost them a few opportunities to score.

Jay Gruden and his Redskins look to bounce back this weekend when they take on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots this Sunday at 1:00 PM EST at FedEx Field in Landover.

