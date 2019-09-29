Photos: Redskins Fall to 0-4 against the New York Giants

Quarterback Case Keenum was replaced by first-round pick and rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. in the second quarter. Haskins made his NFL debut finishing the game 9 for 17 with 107 passing yards and 3 interceptions.
The Redskins failure to convert in the endzone and on third down conversions cost them a few opportunities to score.
Jay Gruden and his Redskins look to bounce back this weekend when they take on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots this Sunday at 1:00 PM EST at FedEx Field in Landover.
Check out my top photos from Sunday’s game here:
