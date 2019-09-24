Select Page

Look: Landon Collins steals 'Monday Night Football' show with Beavis and Butthead cleats

Look: Landon Collins steals 'Monday Night Football' show with Beavis and Butthead cleats
Redskins safety Landon Collins played under the bright lights of New York City, so he knows how to impress fans in the primetime spotlight.

And given that the Redskins were 1-8 in their last nine Monday Night Football games heading into the Week 3 showdown with the Bears, the Redskins needed all the help they could get.

As such, Collins created a pair of custom cleats to warm up in, with a throwback theme. They were made to pay tribute to a classic toilet humor cartoon, “Beavis and Butthead,” as you can see below.

“HeHeHeHeHe” <Beavis voice>.

