Select Page

Landon Collins went after former Giants teammates following loss, was restrained (Video)

Posted by | Sep 30, 2019 | ,

Landon Collins went after former Giants teammates following loss, was restrained (Video)
By: |
It was known that Landon Collins’ tenure in New York didn’t end well, with the mouthy safety having plenty to say about the Giants organization.

That bad blood spilled over into Sunday’s game, when the Redskins safety faced his former team for the first time, and he apparently had a lot to say to his former teammates.

It probably didn’t help that the Redskins got embarrassed, 24-3, and maybe that was why Collins was seen getting into it with Giants players in the handshake line after the game. He actually had to be restrained by Giants running back Wayne Gallman, as Collins went after Jabrill Peppers, with the two nearly scrapping.

A return to Big Blue doesn’t ever seem to be in the cards for Collins, that’s for sure.

Giants, NFL, Promoted, Redskins

View the original article at Redskins Hog Heaven: Landon Collins went after former Giants teammates following loss, was restrained (Video)



Related Posts

Vernon Davis hilariously fails on hurdle attempt during game (Video)

Vernon Davis hilariously fails on hurdle attempt during game (Video)

September 24, 2019

Look: Landon Collins steals 'Monday Night Football' show with Beavis and Butthead cleats

Look: Landon Collins steals &#039;Monday Night Football&#039; show with Beavis and Butthead cleats

September 24, 2019

Jay Gruden addresses possibility of starting Dwayne Haskins over Case Keenum

Jay Gruden addresses possibility of starting Dwayne Haskins over Case Keenum

September 24, 2019

Redskins hilariously botch spelling of London Fletcher's name at Ring of Honor ceremony

Redskins hilariously botch spelling of London Fletcher&#039;s name at Ring of Honor ceremony

September 24, 2019

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino