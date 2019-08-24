Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation Fifth Annual Back-to-School Fair

– The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation hosted the fifth annual Back to School Fair at FedExField in Landover, Md. on Friday, Aug. 23.





//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js



The fair served children with identified need in the D.C. Metro Area, creating a central place to receive information and items to prepare students for the upcoming school year. Expected services for children include dental exams, haircuts, backpacks, school supplies and more. The goal is to host an event that helps children and their families feel prepared for the school year.

New to the event is Safeway who will provide participating families with non-perishable groceries, KIDBOX who will provide all participants with a brand new outfit and the Prevention of Blindness Society of Metropolitan Washington who will be providing free vision screenings, eye exams and prescription eyeglasses to participants.

“The Redskins Back to School Fair is so beneficial to participating families trying to make sure that their children are prepared for learning,” said Carlyle Neyazi, Executive Director of the Redskins Charitable Foundation. “Each year, we strive to provide families with access to services, items and information that will enable them to start the school year off on the right foot through more than 40 corporate and nonprofit partners from the community.”

Participating organizations in this year’s Back to School Fair include but are not limited to:

Safeway

Hair Cuttery

Build-A-Bear Workshop

PepsiCo

TeamSmile

Visa

Prevention of Blindness Society of Metropolitan Washington

For more information on the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation’s programs and events or to donate, visit www.redskins.com/community or follow the Foundation on Twitter at @RedskinsCR and Instagram at @redskinsgiveback.