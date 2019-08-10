Redskins Look to Improve After Disappointing Loss to Browns in Preseason Opener

– The Washington Redskins opened up their 2019 preseason with a matchup against former NFC rival Odell Beckham Jr. and his Cleveland Browns on Thursday evening. The game, however, resulted in a disappointing 30-10 loss.

It wasn’t the result they were looking for but the good thing to note is that it’s only the preseason and the Redskins coaching staff and players still have a few more weeks to piece things altogether before their season opener against the Philadephia Eagles on Septemeber 8th.

