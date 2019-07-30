The Redskins defense is preparing to dominate this season

All NFL teams have strong points of weakness going into training camp. Some teams have glaring holes while others just require quick fixes to get ready for the season.

The Redskins head into the 2019 season with enough question marks scattered over the roster. There’s an ongoing quarterback competition between an average veteran and a rookie. The wide receiver corps is average best. The offensive line isn’t any better, save for Brandon Scherrff. And the backfield is comprised of an aging superstar and a second-year player coming off an ACL injury who’s never played an NFL down. Not huge questions,

The other side of the ball, however, doesn’t garner as much concern.

USAToday recently projected each team’s win total for 2019, and had the Redskins at the bottom of the list, tied with the Miami Dolphins for a projected win total of three (!!!). But when glancing at the defensive lineup on paper, and taking into account the culture they’ve put together in camp, the defense alone might help win at least three games.

It starts up front with the defensive line, which, in the most non-hyperbolic way could be considered one of the strongest units in the league by season’s end. Jonathan Allen is a certified monster. DaRon Payne is a 2018 All-Rookie talent who is on pace to earn the same certification. Matt Ioannidis is coming off a solid season and is on the come up.

The talented front line is backed by All-World linebacker/edge rusher and terrorizer of quarterbacks Ryan Kerrigan, whose starting linebacker mob will likely be joined by his new padawan apprentice Montez Sweat. Sweat already has his head coach calling him names.

“Montez is a freak.”

But he’s also got his head coach glowing at his potential, and mapping out the process to help him reach that potential.

“Speed, size, length. We’re working on his drops and his aiming points and all that. But from a pass-rush standpoint, obviously he will be a problem for a lot of people; even if he doesn’t get home, you’ll feel his presence because he’s so long and he’s always around the quarterback”

What could be the strongest factor in the Redskins becoming a dominating defense is Landon Collins.

Collins vies to play, and lead, vicariously through the late great Redskins strong safety Sean Taylor, and was touted by his teammate Jonathan Allen as an ‘alpha male’ persona, and it’s a trait that has helped shape the character of the defense so far in training camp.

Jay Gruden also acknowledged Collins’ strong presence.

“It’s hard to tell how his presence is felt in shorts, but when the pads are on that’s when you feel Landon.”

Collins is known for being a physical safety who loves to play inside the box. This can only add to the terror offenses will feel when you combine the physicality up front, the speedy rushers coming off the edges, and a brutal strong safety lurking nearby.

Only three wins this season? Psh. Go tell that to a Redskins defender’s face.