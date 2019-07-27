Select Page

Day 3: Redskins 2019 Training Camp 📸

Posted by | Jul 27, 2019 | ,

Day 3: Redskins 2019 Training Camp 📸
By: |
RICHMOND, VA –  Saturday marked day three for The Washington Redskins  2019 Training Camp down in Richmond, VA. It was also Redskins Military Appreciation Day.

“Yeah, it’s a great day, man. It’s great to have these guys out here. You know, anytime we can support our troops, have them come out here and get a chance to meet them and shake their hand, it’s great for us. Hopefully, they get excited to meet us, but we’re definitely excited to meet them. It’s a privilege.” – Redskins Head Coach, Jay Gruden.

With a little more than a month removed from the beginning of the 2019-20 NFL seaason, the Redskins have some work to do on both sides of the ball, but that’s what July is all about.

They open up the season against NFC East rival, Philadelphia Eagles, on September 8.

Check out my favorite photos from Day Three of Redskins training camp:

, , , , , All Pro Reels, NFL, Redskins

View the original article at Redskins Hog Heaven: Day 3: Redskins 2019 Training Camp 📸



Related Posts

A healthy Reed, Thompson are crucial to the success of Redskins this season

A healthy Reed, Thompson are crucial to the success of Redskins this season

July 27, 2019

Redskins Training Camp Quotes: Ryan Kerrigan

Redskins Training Camp Quotes: Ryan Kerrigan

July 26, 2019

Gone Camping: Redskins Day 1

Gone Camping: Redskins Day 1

July 25, 2019

Dwayne Haskins' vision of becoming a successful NFL player is clear

Dwayne Haskins&#039; vision of becoming a successful NFL player is clear

July 27, 2019

Spielen Sie Online Casino Echtes Geld mit OnlineCasinoHEX Deutschland

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino