Best of Redskins: OTAs and Minicamp 📷

ASHBURN, Va. — Coming off back-to-back 7-9 seasons, the Washington Redskins are poised to bounce back in 2019-20. With some rookie additions, sprinkled in with the return of some veterans and a huge offseason signing in Landon Collins, there is once again hope in the DMV that Washington can find its way back into the playoffs.

For each day of OTAs, rookie minicamp and full-team minicamp The Sports Daily was there to cover it through the lenses of Joe Glorioso (Managing editor/All-Pro Reels) and Robert Banez (Lead Photo Editor/All-Pro Reels).

As we await the start of training camp in three weeks here are our favorite 50 images from this #HTTR offseason.