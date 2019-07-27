A healthy Reed, Thompson are crucial to the success of Redskins this season

We are a different team with those two guys in the game.” That’s what Redskins’ head coach Jay Gruden had to say when addressing the presence of a healthy Jordan Reed and Chris Thompson at training camp so far.

“Jordan Reed is a unique player, not many teams have a guy like that and Chris Thompson, you see what some of the backs that come out of the backfield to catch the ball can do to a defense, all over the place with [Alvin] Kamara and obviously [Christian] McCaffrey, that type of player is critical to an offense.”

Having a healthy Reed and Thomson will be crucial to the Redskins’ success on the field in 2019, especially with the current quarterback situation with both Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins being new to the offense.

“I think we just have to monitor their workload, they both have great comfort in our offense right now which is a good thing. Now we just have to monitor their workload, but you know at the end of the day we still have got to get the practice in and give them the looks that they need to see, so when we hit Philly and hit the season they’re ready to roll both mentally and physically. There’s really no way to protect a guy from injury, fluke injuries happen, Chris [Thompson] hurt his ribs, it was a fluke play but he’s in good shape now.”

Reed and Thompson have been full participants so far at training camp down in Richmond, Virgina. The Redskins are hopeful that this storyline will only continue throughout the remainder of this year’s training camp and into the 2019-20 NFL season.