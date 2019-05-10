Watch: Dwayne Haskins shows off arm strength, uncorks deep pass for TD in practice

Haskins is more of a pocket passer, and his mobility issues raised eyebrows from other teams, especially ones looking to run dynamic, innovative offenses with run-pass options built into the playbook.
But let’s be honest, Haskins has a strong arm, and he can make all the throws. This was recently exemplified at Redskins minicamp, when he uncorked a beautiful back-shoulder throw for a TD. Check out the air yards on this deep pass.
The accuracy on that throw was a thing of beauty. Good start for the rookie.
