Landon Collins — Big Fan of Dwayne Haskins, the Giants… Not So Much

Landon Collins, the Redskins premiere free agent signing of the 2019 offseason, in an interview with NJ.com , said he believes the Redskins got the best quarterback in the NFL draft and that decision will haunt the Giants for years.

“Honestly, I thought the Giants were going to take him,” Collins told NJ Advance Media. “It slipped into our hands. I was like, ‘Wow, we got the best quarterback. We stole the best quarterback in the draft. Awesome.’”

Haskins, who grew up a Giants fan, was seen laughing when the Giants picked Jones over him. He later said the league “done messed up,” for passing him over.

[embedded content]

“Great guy, great quarterback, humble guy, down to earth, ready to ball,” Collins said. “Ready to tear up the Giants defense for the next five years and continue on from there. I think we’re going to go get one (a Super Bowl) — or a couple of them.”

Only time will tell which of the two passers will go on to lead their respective teams to NFL glory but once the Giants are finally finished with the Eli Manning era, Daniel Jones will have two chances a year to prove Collins, Haskins and just about every NFL analyst wrong.

[embedded content]