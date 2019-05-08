2019 Redskins Charity Golf Classic

– The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation (WRCF) and the Redskins Alumni Association hosted the fifth annual Redskins Charity Golf Classic earlier this week at Army Navy Country Club.

Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams, Mark Moseley, London Fletcher, Trey Quinn, Jonathan Allen, Case Keenum and Coach Jay Gruden were among the past and current Redskins players in attendance.

This year’s event showcases an online silent auction that featured more than 60 unique items including autographed Redskins memorabilia, trips and experiences.

Support from the tournament will help to open 100 new Loads of Love laundry center sites in 2019. The Loads of Love program, launched during the 2017 – 2018 school year, installs washers and dryers in schools serving students who lack access to clean clothes due to homelessness or unstable living situations.

The Foundation currently operates 47 Loads of Love sites in schools and non-profits in the DMV area. The program has the potential to provide this simple yet essential service to more than 1,000 Title 1 schools with students who face these challenges every day.

From April 15 through May 15, Redskins Long Snapper Nick Sundberg will match all donations to the program up to $25,000. More information about the program can be found at redskins.com/community/loads-of-love.

