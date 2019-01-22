Alex Smith spotted at Wizards game for first time since surgery, in leg cast (Photo)

It’s unclear if Redskins quarterback Alex Smith will ever play a down in the NFL again, as he suffered a brutal leg injury last season, and was forced to undergo surgery to repair the broken fibula and tibia. He then had a serious infection come up in the hospital as a result of the surgery, but was eventually released, and has been rehabilitating since that time.

On Monday, he chose to make his first public appearance since that time — as he was seen in a suite at the Pistons-Wizards game, which took place at Capital One Arena. Smith was shown with an external fixator (which holds the bones in place) and cast on his leg, so it’s clear the injury was very serious.

He also visited the locker room.

It’s starting to look highly unlikely that Smith will be able to suit up and play next season, if at all.