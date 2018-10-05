Adrian Peterson gifts offensive linemen, Alex Smith personalized scooters (Photo)

And he’s made the most out of it, earning the starting job, carrying the ball 53 times for 236 yards (four touchdowns). His 4.2 yards per carry is impressive for a 33-year-old running back, who has clearly logged a lot of mileage during the course of his career.
The Redskins enjoyed some time off during their bye week, but now that they’re back, it’s all business, as they have a huge game against the Saints on Monday night. To get them focused on the task at hand, Peterson bought his offensive linemen and quarterback Alex Smith personalized scooters.
It made for a funny scene in the locker room.
We only wish we could’ve seen the 300-pounders riding around all over the team facility.
