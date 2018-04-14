Josh Norman puts beef with Dez Bryant aside, welcomes him to join Redskins

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman apparently would welcome him to Washington, even though the two have had beef on the field in the past.
Norman recently spoke with TMZ Sports and shared how he feels about the possibility of Bryant joining the Redskins.
“He wouldn’t be a bad addition — hell, come on over!” Norman remarked.
He continued:
“If he can help us win, that’s all that matters at the end of the day.”
It’d certainly be fun to watch the two battle it out in practice, at the very least. It would also make the Redskins-Cowboys rivalry even more compelling.
