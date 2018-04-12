Select Page

Alex Smith serenaded by Redskins fans in first locker room appearance

The Alex Smith Era has officially begun in the Washington D.C. area, and fans appear to be fired up about it.

Smith met with season ticket holders on Wednesday, and did so in the team’s locker room, which he entered for the first time.

Fans showed some love for him by singing “Hail to the Redskins,” which he seemed to appreciate.

That’s probably not something that would’ve happened in Kansas City, but the Daniel Snyder-owned Redskins are run a bit differently.

