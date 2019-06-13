NASHVILLE – DECEMBER 18: Steve McNair #9 of the Tennessee Titans scrambles out of the pocket against the Tennessee Titans December 18, 2005 at The Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

No Titan will ever wear No. 9 or No. 27 again. On June 12, the Tennessee Titans organization announced the retirement of the jersey numbers of former Titans quarterback Steve McNair and running back Eddie George. The retirement ceremony is set to take place at the Titans’ home opener on September 15 vs the Indianapolis Colts in Nissan Stadium. McNair was the most nationally known player in franchise history after 11 illustrious seasons and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXVI. George is the Titans/Oilers all-time leading rusher with a tad over 10,000 rushing yards.

“Steve and Eddie were the heart and soul of the team and each made the other a better player.”#Titans to Retire No. 9 and No. 27 Jerseys 💙 » https://t.co/9rIM6f7Nf7 pic.twitter.com/yTYgsZLjOk — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 12, 2019

Tennessee Titans to Retire Steve McNair, Eddie George Numbers

The announcement came as no surprise to Titans nation and many consider the feat long overdue. This dynamic duo brought much needed national attention to the Titans as well as an abundance of success. Under former coach Jeff Fisher, the two accounted for the most successful era in franchise history with five playoff appearances, five playoff wins and the Titans’ lone trip to the Super Bowl. During that magical 1999 season, McNair 2,179 yards, 12 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 11 games. George added on 1,304 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 320 carries. McNair also won MVP honors in 2003 after completing 62.5% of his passes for 3,215 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Last Word

McNair and George will forever be linked together for the success in the early 2000’s and the countless life-long Titans fans they’ve brought on. Titans fans will forever mourn the loss of the gone-too-soon McNair but will celebrate his memory for years to come.

