Now that the Super Bowl has come and gone it can only mean one thing. The 2019 season has “unofficially” started for the Tennessee Titans (as well as for the other 31 clubs).

It was abundantly clear to last season that the Titans offense needs to improve in order for the club to compete for the AFC South crown in 2019, a division that continues to be wide open.

2018 Season

The Titans averaged 312.4 offensive yards per game last season, ranking them 25th in the league. This was mainly due to their 29th ranked passing game (185.9 ypg). However, it would be unfair to put all of the team’s issues on the shoulders of the team’s starting quarterback, Marcus Mariota. Mariota did miss some time due to injury in 2018, but Tennessee’s franchise quarterback was extremely accurate when he did play, posting a 68.9% completion rate, ranking him sixth in the league in this category.

The clear number one receiver on the Titans last season was Corey Davis, who amassed 891 yards on 65 catches during the 2018 campaign. These numbers placed Davis in a tie for 41st in the league in total catches and 24th in total yardage. The team’s next best receiver in 2018? Taywan Taylor, who saw nearly half of Davis’ production with 37 grabs for 466 yards.

The Titans rushing game on the other hand was solid enough to rank seventh in the NFL at 126.4 yards per game. This, of course, was largely due to the late season surge by the monster that is Derrick Henry. On average Henry was handed the ball 10.6 times for 39.5 yards per game during the first 12 contests of the season. As for the last four games? Henry’s carries doubled to 21.7 per game on average for an eye-opening 146.5 yards per game.

2019 Season

Here are the keys to an improved offense for Tennessee in 2019.

Keep Marcus Mariota Healthy

This can be done by bolstering the offensive line in front of him, either via free agency or the upcoming draft.

Acquire a New Weapon For Mariota To Throw To

Yes, tight end Delanie Walker will be back from injury which will undoubtedly help, but the Titans need a clear-cut number two wide receiver behind Davis. Finding a veteran via free agency is the best route to go here (pun totally intended) as opposed to the draft, as the team already has a few talented young receivers on the roster that they are high on. Some notable unrestricted free agents that may be looking for a new home this off-season, all of whom would be able to step right in and make an immediate impact, include the following:

Feed the Beast That Is Derrick Henry

The coaches need to use Derrick Henry in their game plan often and starting early in the season, in hopes that he will continue the kind of productivity he enjoyed during the last quarter of the 2018 season.

If the Titans players and coaching staff can do these things their offense should improve in 2019.

