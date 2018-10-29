NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 14: Jayon Brown #55 of the Tennessee Titans, Daren Bates #53, Logan Ryan #26 celebrate an interception by Kevin Byard #31 during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Another week of NFL play is officially in the books. By now, most fantasy football owners know if their team is set for the playoffs or doomed to watch from the outside. However, there is still time for teams on the fringe to make earn their way into the final tournament. In order to do this, however, they’ll need to make sure to in smart waiver claims. Heading into Week Nine, the Tennesse Titans and New York Jets are two of the best fantasy football week nine defenses likely available on your waiver wire.

Tennessee Titans

Owned in 11.7% of NFL.com fantasy leagues and fresh off a bye, the Tennessee Titans defense can be a good start in Week Nine. The Titans defense has been a quietly good unit, currently ranked 15th in fantasy points scored. While the 15th ranking is fine on its’ own, it’s also slightly inflated by their bye week and because they’ve faced a series of tough offenses in the Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens.

Tennessee faces a significantly easier task in Week Nine. The Dallas Cowboys offense has been one of the weakest in the league. While they have shown signs of life lately, this is still a subpar unit. Tennessee should be able to record a few sacks and get a turnover or two.

New York Jets

While the New York Jets defense isn’t a great unit by any stretch of the imagination, they face a favorable matchup in each of the next two weeks. In Week Nine, the Jets take on a Miami Dolphins squad missing two of their top receivers and probably starting Brock Osweiler. It shouldn’t take much to stop this offense.

If you’re looking down the line, the Jets also have the best matchup of any team in Week 10. New York is set to take on the Buffalo Bills in the Meadowlands. Buffalo has the worst offense in the league, and it will more than two weeks to fix it. Derek Anderson and Nathan Peterman form perhaps the worst quarterback situation in the entire NFL. Additionally, Buffalo’s only good offensive weapon is running back LeSean McCoy, who has struggled with injury and ineffectiveness through the 2018 season. If you put in a claim for the Jets defense, you’re getting a solid start for two straight weeks.

Miami Dolphins

See above. Starting the Miami Dolphins defense after they gave up 42 points may sound like a losing strategy. However, the Dolphins face the best matchup of teams that are likely available on your waiver wire. If, somehow, the Chicago Bears defense is available, grab them. However, the Dolphins are certainly available in your league and can give you a starting-caliber performance in Week Nine.

The Dolphins face off against a New York Jets team which is absolutely lost at sea. Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has hit the rookie wall and just about every offensive weapon is battling some type of injury. Because of this, the Jets have put up just 27 points in their past two games. Darnold has thrown just two touchdowns to three interceptions over that time while throwing for just 359 yards. Miami should be able to capitalize on the rookie’s struggles and put together a solid performance in Week Nine.

