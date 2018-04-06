Tennessee Titans – Last Word on Pro Football

Blaine Gabbert Signs With Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Set to Win with New Personnel

Report: Dion Lewis Signs with the Tennessee Titans

DeMarco Murray Released by Tennessee Titans

NFL Running Back Changes for 2018 – AFC South Edition

Mike Vrabel Rounds Out Tennessee Titans Coaching Staff

Tennessee Titans Off-season Roadmap

Mike Vrabel a Solid Hire for the Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans Hire Mike Vrabel as Head Coach

Tennessee Titans 2017 Season Review

The Tennessee Titans have found a backup quarterback. They have agreed to a two-year deal with Blaine Gabbert worth $4 million. Gabbert replaces the departed Matt Cassel.

Titans are signing former Cardinals’ QB Blaine Gabbert. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2018

Gabbert signed a one-year deal with the Cards to back up Drew Stanton and the now-retired Carson Palmer. Gabbert would go on to start five games for Arizona due to injuries to both Stanton and Palmer. In those five games, Gabbert would complete 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,086 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions, with a 71.9 quarterback rating.

Gabbert was drafted tenth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Missouri. The Jaguars were hoping that Gabbert would be their franchise quarterback for years to come. The former Missouri standout had all the attributes you look for in a franchise quarterback. He’s 6’4″, 235lbs, along with a strong arm, but looks can be deceiving as the Jaguars would find out.

During his first three seasons with Jacksonville, Gabbert could never really assert himself as the quarterback of the future. The lack of talent around him, as well as injuries, played a big part in his inability to find success with the Jaguars.

Gabbert, 28, would start 14 games his rookie season, becoming the youngest player (22-years-old) in league history to ever do so. He finished the season completing only 50.8 percent of his passes (second worst in the NFL) for 2,214 yards, with 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

After the 2013 season, it had become clear that Gabbert was not the quarterback of the future for the Jaguars, and they were looking to move on. They would eventually trade Gabbert to the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick. During his three seasons with Jacksonville, Gabbert completed just over 52 percent of his passes for 5,357 yards, with 22 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Gabbert would spend the next three seasons in San Francisco, having his best season as a professional in 2015. That season he would complete 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,031 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, along with an 86.2 quarterback rating. In three seasons with the 49ers, Gabbert played in 15 games, starting 13 games, completing 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,994 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

For his career, the seven-year veteran has completed 55.9 percent of his passes for 8,437 yards with 44 touchdowns and 43 interceptions, along with a 71.5 quarterback rating.

Now that most of the dust has settled from the Tennessee Titans free agency acquisitions it’s time to dig into what this team will look like in 2018. The Titans boast a brand new coaching staff and several fresh faces on both sides of the ball. These new additions make the Tennessee Titans set to win with their new personnel.

As our very own Josh McSwain wrote about in January, Mike Vrabel looks like a solid hire for the Titans at head coach. However, now that the Titans have solidified the rest of their coaching staff and some player additions via free agency, let’s take a look at how a few of them can help the team win now.

Coaches

Matt LaFleur (Offensive Coordinator)

Yes, Matt LaFleur was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. And yes, the Rams completely turned around their offense in just one year under LaFleur (and head coach Sean McVay). But what does that mean for the Titans and perhaps Marcus Mariota? LaFleur has seemed to have the golden touch with quarterbacks everywhere he has gone. He was the quarterback coach in Atlanta during Matt Ryan’s MVP season. “Midas Matt” turned Everett Golson into one of the best quarterbacks in the nation at Notre Dame in 2014. And before that, he coached Robert Griffin III during the peak of his career in 2012 and 2013. Titans fans should expect to see concepts from both Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan offenses. Look for more 11-personnel (3WR, 1RB, 1TE) with route concepts that spread defenses out, push them vertically, and scheme plenty of space underneath. Expect great things for both wide receivers and receiving backs.

Pat O’Hara (Quarterbacks Coach)

As if Mariota didn’t already have some great help coming in the form of Matt LaFleur, the Titans also added Pat O’Hara. O’Hara coached Deshaun Watson in his breakout 2017 rookie year. And many already forget he also got the best out of Brian Hoyer in his career season back in 2015.

Dean Pees (Defensive Coordinator)

Pees has been one of the premier assistant coaches in the league since the 1970s. He’s helped put together some of the best Patriots and Ravens defenses over the past couple decades. How did he do it? Pees’ defenses like to disguise themselves pre-snap by using strategic defensive alignments. Defensive backs shift into different coverages post-snap. The front seven uses versatility to bring exotic blitzes or drop into disciplined short coverage.

The addition of Malcolm Butler allows the Titans defensive backs to change alignments snap to snap and adjust for a wider variety of matchups in Pees’ scheme. The recent release of Sylvester Williams and Karl Klug could mean Pees is looking to add some quickness and alignment versatility along the defensive line. Pees himself mentioned that he looks for front seven players that offer “multiplicity” in their skill set. Expect the Titans to add a do-it-all pass rushing option in the draft that fits that mold.

Kerry Coombs (Defensive Backs Coach)

The defensive backs in Dean Pees’ defenses are the key to communication and execution. Coombs’ 35 years of coaching will come in handy making sure that Kevin Byard can quarterback the Titans defense amid a new (or at least adjusted) scheme.

New Players

Lewis is coming off the best year of his career with 1,110 yards from scrimmage for the Patriots in 2017. He brings a dynamic to the Titans offense that hasn’t been present in a long time: elusiveness. According to Pro Football Focus, Lewis was the most elusive running back in the NFL last year. That showed up in his 5.0 yards per carry average and all 32 of his receptions. However, Lewis’ receiving upside out of the backfield is what may be most interesting. Matt LaFleur’s quarterbacks tend to find running backs out of the backfield (Todd Gurley in 2017, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman in 2015/2016). Lewis could prove to be the most important offensive piece on the Titans in 2018.

Malcolm Butler (Cornerback)

The most underrated aspect of this signing may be Butler’s experience playing alongside fellow Titans cornerback Logan Ryan for three seasons on the Patriots. Their communication and well-established relationship should be a huge plus for the Titans secondary in finding chemistry. Butler can shadow almost any lead wide receiver in the league, slide into the slot, or lock up one of the outside cornerback positions just fine. Yes indeed, Butler could be the key to Dean Pees’ secondary finding early success across the board.

Re-signed Players

The Titans offensive line was going to struggle mightily at offensive guard if Kline left. Kline may not be an elite interior offensive lineman but he can make all the necessary pulling blocks in the run game and offers stability in pass protection. Kline should also help secure adequate push on inside runs for Derrick Henry and second level blocks for Dion Lewis.

The Titans sorely missed DaQuan Jones down the stretch in 2017. Many fans may not notice him since he doesn’t light up the stat sheet, but he is an incredibly important player. He offers that “multiplicity” that defensive coordinator Dean Pees looks for in his defensive line. Jones can play dirty work five technique in 3-4 alignments. He can play one technique in 4-3 looks. He can clog running lanes inside or set the edge outside. At 6’4”, 322 pounds, Jones also boasts solid pursuit speed to pressure the quarterback or close on running backs given the right angle. Look for him to continue to grow as an important piece of the Titans defense in 2018.

It’s time to get excited about the Tennessee Titans. General manager Jon Robinson has put together a fantastic bunch of coaches and players. Everything looks great on paper. Now we just wait and see if the Titans put it all together and take the next step.

Main photo:

Another free agent has officially found a new home. According to reports, running back Dion Lewis has agreed to sign a four-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. Lewis has bounced around the league since 2011 but has found success the last three seasons with the New England Patriots.

Former Patriots’ RB Dion Lewis intends to sign a 4-year deal with Tennesee, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2018

Now that Le’Veon Bell is off the market, Lewis has arguably the highest upside of the free agent running backs. Lewis is one of the best dual-threat backs in the league, capable of breaking tackles up the middle, beating defenders to the edge, and making plays in the passing game. He’s truly capable of doing it all and has been rewarded as such.

Lewis first came into the league in 2011 as a fifth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles. However, it took him a few years to establish himself. Lewis played sparingly behind LeSean McCoy from 2011-2012 before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in the 2013 off-season.

His career would then take a downward turn. Lewis suffered a broken fibula in the 2013 preseason, ending his season before it began. He would spend 2014 out of football before signing a futures contract with New England late in 2014.

Lewis made the 2015 Patriots opening day roster as the starting running back and impressed the world in his first game action since 2012. The Patriots signed Lewis to a two-year extension after just one month in New England.

Injuries continued to be an issue with Lewis, as he tore his ACL in a Week Nine matchup against the Washington Redskins. The injury kept Lewis out of the first half of the 2016 season. He showed flashes of his old self upon return but wasn’t consistently explosive like in 2015.

He finally put it all together in 2017. Initially a backup, Lewis took over the lead role in Week 5 and never gave it up. Lewis played a full season for the first time in his career and became one of the most dangerous weapons in football.

Free agency doesn’t officially begin until March 14th in the NFL, but running back DeMarco Murray is available as of now. The Tennessee Titans have seen enough out of Derrick Henry presumably to make him their feature back going forward. With Murray released, the Titans have opened up another $6.5 million in cap space and a spot in the backfield. Murray will seek to join his fourth team in eight years.

The #Titans have released RB DeMarco Murray. They are going with Derrick Henry as their lead back — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2018

Murray saw a sharp decline in his workload last season with 184 carries, down from 293 just a year prior. He didn’t exactly make the most of his opportunities either. The veteran back averaged just 3.6 yards per carry, tying his career low set in 2015 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It wasn’t long ago that Murray was one of the top backs in the NFL. That’s the way it goes with running backs. They simply have a short shelf life. In 2014, Murray put up 1,845 rush yards and 13 touchdowns behind a dominant Dallas Cowboys offensive line. He was offensive player of the year that season, his fourth year in Dallas.

Journeyman Back

After a stellar 2014 season, Murray found himself on the open market. The Cowboys weren’t willing to pay the price of keeping him, so he eventually landed in Philadelphia. At that time, Chip Kelly was running things for the Eagles and the experiment failed. The former third-round pick out of Oklahoma managed just 702 rushing yards in his lone season with Philadelphia.

Following a disappointing stint in Philly, the Titans were able to acquire Murray via trade. The two teams swapped fourth-round picks moving the Eagles up from 15th to the second pick in that round. Some doubted his health, but he proved them wrong his first year with the Titans. Murray played all 16 games and ran for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns.

Uncertain Future

There was a time when running back talent was relatively scarce in the NFL. However, with the influx of young backs like Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara, and Dalvin Cook among others, supply is meeting the demand more than previous years. The incoming draft class offers even more backfield solutions going forward.

Now with DeMarco Murray released just weeks after turning 30 years old, he’s experiencing a level of uncertainty that’s very foreign to him. The release doesn’t come as a shock after trade rumors around the deadline last season.

As for the Titans, they aren’t exactly in a position to take a running back early. With holes all over the defense and a need at the guard position, it’s unclear where they’ll acquire Henry’s backup from at this point.

The AFC South. Home of a future Hall of Famer and exotic smash mouth. And the latter now only serves to remind people of that late 90s band. “Shudders.” If you still count yourself as a fan, the good news is that they are likely playing a 2 PM show at a casino near you. Hooray, right? One thing the AFC South is set to be the home of this off-season is running back changes at the starting position.

Sweeping changes are redefining this division. Mike Vrabel and Matt LaFleur have replaced Mike Mularkey and his offense. So long, exotic smash mouth. The Indianapolis Colts won’t re-sign Frank Gore. Farewell, future Hall of Famer. And two teams should kick their starting running backs to the curb. Auf Wiedersehen, current depth charts. Running back changes will be hitting the AFC South this off-season.

(All contract information is from Over The Cap. All statistical data is from PlayerProfiler.)

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans 2017 season was characterized by a few things. Injuries, rookie production, and flat-out disappointment. You can probably guess which of those categories Lamar Miller and his season fell into. Going into the season, Miller’s contract made him the fourth highest paid player at his position. The $6.5 million man finished the year 16th in rushing yards (888), 18th in receiving yards (327), and 41st in yards per touch (4.4). Those Texans sure got their money’s worth, right?

Starting Options

Miller is currently the top option on the depth chart right now. Although, there is no guarantee that will last. It’s possible that the Texans put Miller into a timeshare with D’Onta Foreman. Moving Miller into a timeshare could make sense from an efficiency perspective. His last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins proved to be better (when comparing yards per touch) than his two seasons with the Texans. While Miller could pair well with Foreman, Miller would be an expensive ($6.75 million) timeshare back.

Miller’s contract and last year’s production give the Texans good reason to move on. And if the team designates Miller as a post-June 1st cut, they would save $5.75 million this year, and $6.25 million next year. In short, it makes a lot of sense for the Texans to move on from Miller’s contract.

If the team moves on from Miller, it would mean that Foreman would step up as the key starter. After suffering an Achilles injury last season, Foreman is expected to be ready for the start of the 2018 season. Foreman, in his limited time, showed that he had breakaway ability, which could be deadly when paired with a healthy Deshaun Watson.

Depth

The state of the Texans running back depth is in flux. Alfred Blue, Andre Ellington, and Jordan Todman are unrestricted free agents. This leaves Tyler Ervin and Troymaine Pope as the only other running backs on their roster right now. That roster, of course, could get even thinner if the team decides to move on from Miller. In short, expect the team to be active in either the draft, free agency, or both.

Overall

Miller’s contract makes him a likely candidate for the ax this off-season, which would promote Foreman up the depth chart. However, the Texans would still be active in adding to the position, which is potential competition for Foreman. Add in Foreman’s recovery and his theoretical spot on top of the depth chart is hardly a lock at this point.

Indianapolis Colts

After the Andrew Luck injury, the Colts had little reason to hope. The one thing they could count on, however, was Gore. Which is a little ironic when you consider that analysts labeled Gore as “injury prone” coming out of college. Gore, in his typical workman style, fought for tough yards throughout the season. And while his efficiency numbers weren’t the greatest (48th in yards per touch), Gore was able to put up productive totals in what might be his last season.

Starting Options

As mentioned before, the Colts have already expressed that they will not re-sign Gore. The next man up on their depth chart is Marlon Mack. Mack had a productive rookie season where he flashed an above average juke rate (28.1%) and yards per touch (5.1). Dynasty owners are likely hoping that the Colts don’t add much to the running back position this off-season. While that’s a possibility, it’s more likely the Colts invest a draft pick (or two) at the position. Mack doesn’t have the Body Mass Index (37th percentile) of a typical running back, and he was effective in the satellite role, which means the team could choose to keep him there.

So if the starter isn’t Mack next year, then who is it? The short answer is that it will be whoever the Colts acquire in the NFL Draft. The fact that the Colts roster is in the process of rebuilding makes the Colts an unlikely player in the running back free agent market.

Depth

Outside of Mack, the Colts have Robert Turbin, Josh Ferguson, Matt Jones, and George Winn. Turbin leads the pack with a $1.12 million salary, which also puts a target on his back. The Colts could cut him and carry over zero dollars of dead money.

Ferguson was the subject of preseason hype in 2016, but he has only 16 NFL carries to his name. The presence of Mack also makes Ferguson’s skill set a little redundant for the team.

Matt Jones, the former Washington Redskin, only had five carries last season. When you combine his fumbling history and the fact that he is in the last year of his deal, you get a player who will struggle to move up the depth chart on a rebuilding team.

Winn is more of a special teams player and won’t factor much in the Colts backfield carries next season.

Overall

The Colts have a number of needs to fill this off-season, and running back is definitely one of them. Expect the team to use one of its early picks on the position during the NFL Draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars did their best to put former turnover lord, Blake Bortles, in a position that made him more efficient last season. They focused heavily on investing in their defense. And they drafted Leonard Fournette early in the first round. The plan worked. The Jaguars cut down on their turnovers, and they were able to rely on their stellar defense to put the team in positive game scrip situations. In fact, the team was fourth in the league in game script. After the success of last season, the formula should remain the same: rely more on the run game, cut down on turnovers, and play great defense. If they are able to do that, then maybe, just maybe, the Jaguars can take it to the limit again.

Starting Options

Two words: Leonard Fournette. That’s it.

Depth

The depth for the Jaguars has already changed this off-season. The team decided to release Chris Ivory, which makes T.J. Yeldon (who is in the last year of his contract) the primary backup to Fournette. Yeldon was active for 10 regular season games, and he shined in the backup role. He posted a career high in yards per carry (5.2) and in yards per touch (6.0).

Corey Grant was able to post career highs in both of those categories as well last year. But the thing that people probably remember Grant for the most this past season was his ability to gash the New England Patriots in the playoff game. Grant is a restricted free agent this off-season, but the ability Grant flashed on offense combined with his special teams ability makes it quite likely that he will be back with the Jaguars this next season.

Tim Cook and Brandon Wilds help to round out the rest of the depth here, but they likely won’t have much relevance in fantasy leagues this year.

Overall

The Jaguars won’t be looking for a new starter, and their depth is pretty solid. If the Jaguars feel like they don’t have a reasonable chance of re-signing Yeldon to a reasonable contract next year, they could use a day three draft pick on the position.

Tennessee Titans

One of the situations that frustrated fantasy football owners a lot last year was how the Tennessee Titans handled DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry. Every time the fantasy community garnered just enough hope that the week would belong to Henry, Murray would magically become healthy enough to play. The only time everyone was able to watch an unfettered Henry was in week 17 when the game really didn’t matter. Well, it mattered to some fantasy leagues who hold their championship that week because they’re masochists. If you’re trapped in a league like that, just know that it does get better. It really does.

Starting Options

Murray will count $6.5 million against the cap this year if nothing changes. Of course, the Titans could choose to cut Murray, which would save them the entire $6.5 million. The Titans could also work with Murray to restructure his contract, which would annoy anyone who has Henry on their dynasty team.

If the team moves on from Murray, this will be the Henry show. The same guy who compares to the legendary Zangief. The same guy who had the 17th most created yards despite seeing the 25th most carries. Obviously, the arrow is pointing up for Henry and his value, but since he’s not the receiver that Murray is, the Titans will need to add a complementary back.

Depth

David Fluellen and Khalfani Muhammad fill out the rest of the running back depth chart. Fluellen is more of an early-down thumper. While Muhammad is a speed back who can help out on special teams. Neither profiles to be the replacement for Murray’s receiving abilities.

The Titans will likely have to look towards free agency or the NFL Draft to replace those receiving skills. In free agency, Charles Sims and Shane Vereen would be viable options. In the draft, players like Jaylen Samuels, Nyheim Hines, and Ito Smith could draw some interest from the Titans.

Overall

ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe expects the Titans to move on from Murray. That move will fully unleash the terror that is Henry upon the NFL. Expect Henry to skyrocket up fantasy football draft boards this summer, and also expect the Titans to find a complementary back for Henry.

Past Editions

AFC West

NFC West

AFC East

NFC East

AFC North

NFC North

Shortly after bringing in Mike Vrabel as head coach, the Tennessee Titans have not wasted any time bringing in the rest of their new coaching staff.

In the last decade there has been an emphasis on younger head coaches–such as Sean McVay for the Los Angeles Rams (age 31) and even Mike Tomlin for the Pittsburgh Steelers (was hired at age 35). So Vrabel was an interesting choice at 42 after coaching at Ohio State and then with the Houston Texans.

New Coordinators

He has filled out the rest of his coaching staff by bringing in Matt LaFleur from the Rams as his offensive coordinator and Dean Pees as their defensive coordinator.

With McVay calling the plays for the Rams, LaFleur certainly was looking for play-calling responsibilities. He will find them in Tennessee and be able to implement his own system. So going forward, this offense could look very similar to the Rams offense this past season. Both teams have good young quarterbacks, young running backs that shined in the SEC and a bunch of young, fast receivers that are looking for a chance to prove themselves.

In addition to his boost of Goff’s play in 2017, LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach in Atlanta two seasons ago when Matt Ryan put up his MVP season. Without him, Ryan regressed to his lowest totals in completion percentage and yards since 2011. Goff led the league in play action passing yards this past season, an area where Marcus Mariota will excel. He also plans on running more of an up-tempo offense, which is a facet of the college offense Mariota ran so successfully.

Along with Vrabel, Pees brings Super Bowl winning experience to Tennessee. Pees has led some great defenses in New England and Baltimore in recent years. He spent the last eight seasons on the staff in Baltimore, two seasons as the linebackers coach and six as the defensive coordinator.

There has been no shortage of stars on the defenses in Baltimore that Pees has overseen. Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs, Haloti Ngata, Ed Reed, the list goes on. He certainly knows how to whip a defensive unit into shape and he inherits a unit with some talent in players like Jurrell Casey, Kevin Byard, Avery Williamson and more. Playmakers at all three levels of the defense will make the Titans a tough unit to move the ball on in 2018.

New Assistants

Along with the coordinators, the new assistants that have been brought in include Craig Aukerman (special teams), Pat O’Hara (quarterbacks), Rob Moore (receivers), Kerry Coombs (secondary), Shane Bowen (outside linebackers) and Tyrone McKenzie (inside linebackers). Former defensive backs coach DeShea Townsend might have been the closest to returning but ultimately Coombs got his position.

Aukerman has been promoted from assistant special teams coach to primary special teams coach this season. Before joining the Titans he was the special teams coach for the San Diego Chargers for four years. He broke into the NFL with the Denver Broncos in 2010.

O’Hara played quarterback in the NFL for the early 1990s, and later coached in the Arena League where he became a three-time Arena Bowl champion. He was a head coach in the Arena League before accepting a job with the Texans as an offensive assistant over the last three years.

Moore was a receiver in the NFL for 12 years for the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals. He caught 628 passes for almost 10,000 yards and scored 49 touchdowns. He led the league in receiving yards in 1997 with the Cardinals and made the Pro Bowl that year and in 1994.

Coombs has 35 years of coaching experience, and he rejoins Vrabel after coaching six years at Ohio State. He produced first-round cornerbacks in Marshon Lattimore, Gareon Conley, Bradley Roby and Eli Apple. He will be a welcome addition to a struggling secondary.

Bowen played linebacker at Georgia Tech and was a three-year letter winner. He then coached the Yellow Jackets for three years before joining the Buckeyes staff. After that, he coached at Kennesaw State and then spent the last two seasons with the Texans. He joins Vrabel again in Nashville.

McKenzie played in the NFL for four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings. He made 17 tackles. He was the assistant special teams coach last season with the Rams and takes the next step in his coaching career as a linebackers coach here.

It’s time for a fresh approach and a new group of young and experienced coaches that have a proven track record of success sets the team up well going into 2018.

After a successful season in 2017, the Tennessee Titans off-season will be an interesting one. Head coach Mike Mularkey will not be on the sidelines, replaced by former Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel. Here is what faces the first year coach this offseason.

Step one: Finding coordinators

Finding an offensive coordinator is top priority. Marcus Mariota is a unique quarterback and an offense must be tailored to his abilities in order for him to succeed. It was clear that Mularkey did not adapt his offense to Mariota’s abilities. Therefore, a changed needed to be made. Moreover, this new offensive coordinator must be able to work with what he has. This offensive line is a big, strong unit that is not designed to pass block 50 times a game. This unit is going to have a lot of quick throws and east and west type routes; and with the speed on the outside the Titans can have a successful offense this way. The days of exotic smashmouth appear to be over. In 2017 the exotic part was pretty optional.

Second, Dick LeBeau is not going to return as defensive coordinator. This means that Vrabel is most likely going to be designing most of the defense. It will be interesting to see how much play calling he takes on during his first year.

Step two: Free agency

The Titans have surprisingly few needs for a 9-7 team. They have a quarterback, ample receivers, a top running back and offensive line and sturdy front seven. Still, improving the secondary needs to be one of the top priorities. The pass defense was an issue but with Logan Ryan, Adoreé Jackson and Kevin Byard three starters appear to be set. Depth at corner is an issue and strong safety will be addressed either in free agency or the draft.

While the Titans are projected to have $51 million dollars of cap space, some of the money has to go to re-signing Avery Williamson and Ryan Succop. Williamson has become a very solid middle linebacker and Succop is one of the top kickers in the league.

Another free agent is Eric Decker. Decker seems to be in an interesting situation because in one sense the team probably wants to make room for the young guys in Corey Davis, Taywan Taylor and Tajae Sharpe but Decker provided a solid veteran presence and could move the chains. My guess is he moves on this offseason.

There aren’t many glaring areas of need anywhere on the team. It’s more a matter of putting what they have together. If there were an area to improve on defense it would be pass rush and defensive line depth.

For the most part the Titans rotated four guys on the defensive line. Austin Johnson, Jurrell Casey, Karl Klug and the disappointing Sylvester Williams. Casey is the only difference maker (though Johnson could become one soon) so adding more depth here is needed. While Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan collected 14.5 sacks, neither of them are dominant pass rushers and they are getting older. Without Dick LeBeau bringing linebackers like Wesley Woodyard on the zone blitzes anymore it means that there will need to be another contributor at outside linebacker. Kevin Dodd has done nothing to merit playing time and it’s now or never for him. I would look at defensive line or outside rusher being the first pick in April.

Step three: Draft

While the Titans may not be big spenders in free agency I expect some activity in the draft. During the 2016 draft they traded the top pick to the Los Angeles Rams so they could select Jared Goff and then traded back into the top ten to get Jack Conklin.

Two safeties that could be on the board when the Titans pick at 25 are Ronnie Harrison from Alabama and Justin Reid from Stanford. While some of the Crimson Tide secondary members have underachieved, such as Dre Kirkpatrick, you hope that with Harrison you end up with another Landon Collins.

If pass rusher is what they are after, Arden Key from LSU is the best in this class but will be gone by 25. Sam Hubbard from Ohio State may also be an option.

Jon Robinson is an aggressive GM, he is not afraid to trade up. If he sees a guy that he believes could make an instant impact he will pull the trigger.

After looking like they would retain Mike Mularkey for another season, the Tennessee Titans parted ways with their head coach shortly after their loss in the divisional round. The new man in charge is Mike Vrabel, formerly the defensive coordinator of the Houston Texans.

It was surprising to hear of Mularkey’s departure. While it was not an unwelcome development for me, what was surprising was the quick reversal of fortune. I knew there would be plenty of candidates wanting to coach in Tennessee because there is a good amount of talent on this roster.

With young coaches coming in and changing the game like Sean McVay for the Los Angeles Rams, it was not surprising that the Titans went after someone that was younger. At just 42 years old, he is the fifth youngest coach in the NFL (sixth assuming Josh McDaniels becomes the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts). Adam Gase, Kyle Shanahan, McVay and new Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy are the only ones currently younger than Vrabel.

As a player, Vrabel spent 14 years in the NFL. It included four with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then eight with the New England Patriots (where he won three Super Bowls) and his last two with the Kansas City Chiefs. He racked up 57 sacks in his career, with a career high 12.5 in 2007. That season he was a Pro Bowler and first team All-Pro that same year. He was also used as a tight end in the Patriots offense from time to time. During his career he made ten catches in his career and they all went for touchdowns.

Vrabel started as a linebackers coach at Ohio State, his alma mater, in 2011. After being on Urban Meyer’s staff for three years, he went to Houston to be the linebackers coach of the Texans. He spent this past season as their defensive coordinator.

The number from the Texans defense this season left something to be desired. They finished dead last in points allowed and 20th in yards allowed. Still, that cannot all be placed on Vrabel. The Texans lost J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus for the year early on in the season as well as losing A.J. Bouye to the Jaguars in free agency before this season. So there were a lot of differences between the top ranked defensive unit that Romeo Crennel led in 2016 and the one that Vrabel oversaw last season.

For a team looking to instill toughness and discipline, Vrabel will provide it. He will instantly command respect with his multiple Super Bowl championships. Perhaps he is the guy that can get the Titans into the elite class in the NFL.

Despite making the playoffs, the Titans fired head coach Mike Mularkey after their AFC divisional loss to the New England Patriots. The Tennessee Titans have hired Mike Vrabel as their next head coach to replace Mularkey and lead the organization to new heights. Vrabel served as the defensive coordinator last season with the Houston Texans. He is regarded around the league as a passionate former linebacker, being a leader of the Patriots defense during his playing career. After his play career ended in 2010, Vrabel coached at Ohio State for three years as a defensive assistant before moving to the Texans as a linebacker coach in 2014, then the defensive coordinator in 2017.

The Titans ended their search for a new head coach almost as soon as it started. The Titans finished the 2017 season at 9-7, yet fell into the playoffs. After a miraculous comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC wild card round, they dropped to the Patriots, and subsequently dropped head coach Mularkey.

The Titans main complaints were a slow progression of quarterback Marcus Mariota¸ leading many rumours to indicate they would seek an offensive mastermind. The two other coaching candidates interviewed were Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. However, the Titans hired Mike Vrabel, a defensive leader during his 13-year playing career, and a coach over the past eight years.

Vrabel was coached by some of the best during his career as a linebacker, including Patriots Bill Belichick, the Pittsburgh Steelers Bill Cowher, then coached under Ohio State Buckeyes coaching legend Urban Meyer. He carried that over to lead a successful Texans crew including Brian Cushing, Jadeveon Clowney, J.J. Watt, and Whitney Mercilus. However, many of those key players were injured last season for the Texans, leading to a 4-12 record.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson stated that Vabrel was a, “Leader of men,” and that he has “always had a great deal of respect for Mike as a player and as a coach.” Vabrel will be introduced in a press conference on Monday morning.

This season was not exactly what we thought it would be. But while some things did not live up to expectations, overall this was a successful season.

Before the season, expectations were high for the Titans. Pro Football Focus ranked the Titans as the third most talented roster in the league before the season, making them a popular pick to win the AFC South. However, from week one, issues were evident.

Up and Down First Third

In the week one game against the Oakland Raiders, the running game was stifled. The exotic smashmouth was shown not to be as effective as it was in 2016. DeMarco Murray, who had run for 1,287 yards in 2016, only ran for 44 on that day and 659 for the season. This season saw a changing of the guard and made it clear that going forward Derrick Henry will be the feature back.

The next two games saw the Titans win convincingly over the Jacksonville Jaguars and then the Seattle Seahawks at home. Those two wins were followed by a blowout loss at the hands of the Houston Texans and a loss to the Miami Dolphins in Miami, albeit without Marcus Mariota; leaving them at 2-3.

Winning Streak

Afterwards, the Titans set up a four game winning streak. On Monday Night Football the Titans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 36-22 behind Henry’s 131 yards; which broke an 11 game losing streak to their division rival. The Titans rode into Cleveland and beat the Cleveland Browns in a sloppy game the next week then continued winning at home against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens to move to 6-3.

End of Season Swoon

The next week, on Thursday Night Football Mariota threw four interceptions as the Titans were blown out in Pittsburgh by the Pittsburgh Steelers 40-17 to drop to 6-4. The next two weeks the Titans defeated the Colts again and then defeated the Texans at home to guarantee nothing lower than a .500 season.

However, over the next three weeks the Titans lost three straight against NFC West opponents. They fell to the Arizona Cardinals 12-7 in a lackluster offensive performance, then 25-23 at San Francisco as Jimmy Garoppolo led the San Francisco 49ers on a last minute drive to net a winning field goal. Then back home the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Titans in week 16 to drop the team to 8-7 and suddenly in danger of missing the playoffs.

Getting Into the Postseason

In week 17, the Titans already knew that they could not win the division as they hosted the Jaguars. It was another ugly game but the Titans pulled through to win 15-10 and lock up a playoff spot. It just remained to be seen where the Titans would go in the wild card round. The Ravens still had the chance to get the five seed and send the Titans to Jacksonville the next week. But Andy Dalton had other ideas. His last minute touchdown in Baltimore knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs and put the Buffalo Bills in as the six seed, bumping the Titans up to the five seed. That sent them to Kansas City for the wild card round.

Playoffs

After an opening drive touchdown by the Chiefs, it looked like it might be a long day for the Titans. Most of the first half looked that way as the Chiefs took a 21-3 lead into the locker room. But a brilliant second half performance by the Titans carried them to a 22-21 victory. Obviously the key play being Mariota’s touchdown pass to himself. It was the first postseason win for the Titans since 2003.

The next week was practically the opposite. The Titans led 7-0 before the New England Patriots reeled off 35 straight points. With the game well out of reach, the Titans got one more score to make it a 35-14 final.

Review of the Team

In the preseason, Mariota was plagued by inaccuracy. Those concerns carried over into the season, where he struggled with 15 interceptions. The talent is still there, as it came out on certain occasions, but he still needs more refining. However, the passing game needs to be altered significantly.

Eric Decker was okay with 31 of his 54 catches moving the chains but the passing game largely did not get off the ground. Taywan Taylor was practically not used as he only had 16 catches for 231 yards and largely it was just throw to Delanie Walker and Rishard Matthews when the offense did decide to go to the air (which was not that often). The bottom line was there was no creativity in the passing offense. Now with Matt LaFleur coming in as the offensive coordinator, more of Mariota’s talents shall be used with some creativity in the passing game.

On defense, much like 2016 the run defense was sturdy. They only allowed 3.6 yards per carry, which was fourth best in the league. Jurrell Casey anchored the defensive line with 60 tackles and six sacks while Brian Orakpo, Avery Williamson and Derrick Morgan led the linebackers.

However, the pass defense was a liability. While Kevin Byard led the AFC with eight interceptions, Jonathan Cyprien underachieved after coming over from Jacksonville in free agency. The depth at cornerback was subpar–while Logan Ryan was solid coming over from New England and Adoreé Jackson had his moments as a rookie, after the two of them, things got very dicey. Improving the secondary all around is essential.

While 2017 was not quite what was expected, it was still a step in the right direction. With a new coaching staff, hope will once again be high coming into 2018. Let’s hope those expectations can be realized.

