After looking like they would retain Mike Mularkey for another season, the Tennessee Titans parted ways with their head coach shortly after their loss in the divisional round. The new man in charge is Mike Vrabel, formerly the defensive coordinator of the Houston Texans.

It was surprising to hear of Mularkey’s departure. While it was not an unwelcome development for me, what was surprising was the quick reversal of fortune. I knew there would be plenty of candidates wanting to coach in Tennessee because there is a good amount of talent on this roster.

With young coaches coming in and changing the game like Sean McVay for the Los Angeles Rams, it was not surprising that the Titans went after someone that was younger. At just 42 years old, he is the fifth youngest coach in the NFL (sixth assuming Josh McDaniels becomes the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts). Adam Gase, Kyle Shanahan, McVay and new Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy are the only ones currently younger than Vrabel.

As a player, Vrabel spent 14 years in the NFL. It included four with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then eight with the New England Patriots (where he won three Super Bowls) and his last two with the Kansas City Chiefs. He racked up 57 sacks in his career, with a career high 12.5 in 2007. That season he was a Pro Bowler and first team All-Pro that same year. He was also used as a tight end in the Patriots offense from time to time. During his career he made ten catches in his career and they all went for touchdowns.

Vrabel started as a linebackers coach at Ohio State, his alma mater, in 2011. After being on Urban Meyer’s staff for three years, he went to Houston to be the linebackers coach of the Texans. He spent this past season as their defensive coordinator.

The number from the Texans defense this season left something to be desired. They finished dead last in points allowed and 20th in yards allowed. Still, that cannot all be placed on Vrabel. The Texans lost J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus for the year early on in the season as well as losing A.J. Bouye to the Jaguars in free agency before this season. So there were a lot of differences between the top ranked defensive unit that Romeo Crennel led in 2016 and the one that Vrabel oversaw last season.

For a team looking to instill toughness and discipline, Vrabel will provide it. He will instantly command respect with his multiple Super Bowl championships. Perhaps he is the guy that can get the Titans into the elite class in the NFL.

