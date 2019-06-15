TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 30: Wide receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to fans before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)

Mike Evans has been a top wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since his rookie season. However, some fantasy football team owners are not sure where to draft him, due to his buyer beware feel he has to him at times. However, Evans had one of his most consistent years last season and has everything set up around him to build on that further in 2019.

Fantasy Football Preview: Mike Evans in for His Best Season in 2019

Top Talent Since Entering the League

Evans burst onto the fantasy football scene as a rookie in 2014. His yardage totals weren’t too eye-popping, but he still had over 1,000 receiving yards. Where he shined was a red-zone threat, catching a ridiculous 12 touchdowns. Evans used his big body to outmuscle would-be defenders.

Since then, Evans has a been a staple in yardage at the wide receiver position. He rarely goes under 50 yards, even with other names to compete for targets on the team like O.J. Howard and Chris Godwin. In fact, Evans only had two games last season where he went under 50 yards. He has also never had a season where he goes under 1,000 yards.

Despite Evans’ consistency in yardage, he’s seen huge variations in his fantasy football finishes over the years. In 2016 he finished as the WR1 in standard leagues. However, this is sandwiched between WR26 and WR20 finishes. This is mainly due to touchdowns, as Evans had a combined eight touchdowns in his 2015 and 2017 seasons. 2018 was promising though, as he had a healthy eight touchdowns, but also put up his best yardage total of 1,524.

Evans Has Dealt With Quarterback Instability

Some of Evans’ inconsistencies in fantasy might be attributed to quarterback instability. His worst year in the league came in 2015 when Jameis Winston was a rookie. Winston had a solid year, but went through a lot of growing pains, throwing just 22 touchdowns to 15 interceptions.

It should be no surprise that Evans’ best fantasy football season came in 2016, which was Winston’s best year as well, and the last time he started 16 games.

Since then, Winston has dealt with suspensions and injuries. In 2017, Winston only appeared in 13 games and didn’t look right in many others as he dealt with an AC joint injury. He started the 2018 season suspended, but actually looked great with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick running the offense. He racked up 363 yards and three touchdowns in the first three weeks of the season with “Fitzmagic” getting the start.

Fitzpatrick and Winston would trade starts and midgame benchings for the remainder of the season. It was almost comical by the end. However, Evans remained a constant performer, even with the rest of the team playing uninspired. Though he finished as the WR6 in 2018, it was actually his best statistical season yet.

With the team looking like they are going to Winston at least one more full season and a new head coach, Evans should be even better in 2019.

Bruce Arians Will Right the Ship

In addition to quarterback instability, Evans has dealt with head coach instability. During his first two seasons, he had Lovie Smith as his coach. Then from 2016 to 2018, he had Dirk Koetter. Neither of them proved very much during their time with the team. Now, however, they have one of the most respected names in football, with Bruce Arians coming out of a short retirement to coach the team.

Arians is one of the best offensive minds around, reviving and extending the careers of guys like Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald. His absence was noticeable with the Arizona Cardinals last season, as the once unstoppable running back, David Johnson, looked terrible.

Arians also goes way back with Winston, so if anyone is going to right that quarterback ship, it will be him. And his success with the run game in Arizona means that things should open up more downfield for Winston. There is no reason why he shouldn’t have his best year yet in fantasy and push for that WR1 OVR spot.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on