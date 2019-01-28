ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 23: Adam Humphries #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The 2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers had no shortage of talent at the wide receiver position. From Mike Evans to DeSean Jackson to Chris Godwin, it was easy to overlook fourth-year wide receiver Adam Humphries. Humphries enters free agency on the heels of a career year and should be one of the top free agent wide receivers on the market.

2019 NFL Free Agency Master List

Humphries is entering free agency at the right time. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent back in 2015, Humphries carved out a nice role for himself as Tampa Bay’s primary slot receiver. Playing in all 16 games, Humphries finished the 2018 season with 76 receptions for 816 yards and five touchdowns, all of which were career highs. He’s one of the more reliable players in the league, as he managed to haul in 72.4% of his targets, an impressive total considering the ball went his way 105 times.

Throughout his career, Humphries has 219 receptions for 2,329 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s never had a catch rate below 66.3% and has improved upon his receptions and yardage totals every year he’s been in the league. He keeps getting better and better and, at age 26, is in the prime of his career. Humphries should have no shortage of suitors, as he can immediately step into an offense an contribute.

Possible Fits

The best fit for Humphries is the New England Patriots. Humphries’ skill set fits perfectly in New England’s offense, and he could be the heir apparent in New England’s long line of slot receivers. Julian Edelman is under contract for 2019 but will be playing in his age-33 season. The Patriots are notorious for finding replacements one year before they need to, so signing Humphries while Edelman is still in town wouldn’t be out of character. Additionally, this offense functioned for years with Edelman and Danny Amendola working together, so it’s not like New England couldn’t accommodate two similar players.

Another team that should be in hot pursuit of Humphries is the Detroit Lions. Detroit’s offense fell apart last season after trading away Golden Tate for a third-round pick. Tate is a free agent, so Detroit could try to lure him back. However, if they’re looking for a younger replacement, they could sign Humphries and insert him in Tate’s old role.

These are two of the most likely fits, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Humphries join any of the 32 NFL teams. Humphries showed tons of ability through his first four years in the NFL and is the prime of his career. Just about everybody needs a slot receiver or is looking for an upgrade, so most teams should at least reach out to Humphries.

Last Word on Free Agent Adam Humphries

After playing through his undrafted contract, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries is about to see a significant pay increase. Humphries has improved each and every year he’s been in the league and is just 26 years old. Players in this position typically earn a large paycheck, and Humphries is certainly deserving of a raise.

Just about every team in the league should be interested in Humphries, but the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions should be the frontrunners. Tom Brady still has plenty of gas left in his tank and Julian Edelman isn’t getting any younger. Humphries and Edelman could re-create the Edelman-Amendola tandem of years past before New England decides what to do with Edelman after the 2019 season.

Likewise, Detroit needs somebody to replace Golden Tate in their offense. The Lions could choose to pursue Tate himself, as the former Lion is a free agent. However, Humphries is the younger player with less wear and tear on his body. Detroit could choose to sign the younger Humphries and plug him into Tate’s old spot on the offense.

2019 NFL Free Agency Master List

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on