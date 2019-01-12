PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes changes to play at the line of scrimmage during the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual between Washington and Ohio State, on January 01, 2019 in Pasadena, California. The Ohio State Buckeyes top the Washington Huskies 28-23 at Rose Bowl. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

In today’s age fans are brought in by the allure of the NFL draft. It brings many fans satisfaction to learn about the top players entering the NFL. The biggest trend lies in the form of mock drafts. The simple act of creating an imaginary draft of what prospects you think will get drafted where will drive some fans insane. Many scour the interwebs in search for the newest mock drafts written. This is a good thing, it creates conversations and brings in more engagement for the fans of a team and the site the mock is written on.

If you are one to constantly look at mock drafts in your free time you might notice a trend. This trend revolves around a player or position constantly being mocked to a specific team. This is common every year, as certain teams have an evident need they will look to address early on.

Perhaps the most common trend you’ll see in any draft is a quarterback being taken early on. Being a quarterback, you have the luxury of your draft stock being inflated more than any other position. Because of the importance of the position teams tend to reach and take you higher than your true value.

Dwayne Haskins has a shot to be the best quarterback in this year’s draft class. His combination of size and tools make him very appealing to teams around the league. So, it’s only logical the Giants are a common landing spot for Haskins.

Surrounding him with the likes of Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr, Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram could prove to be very successful.

The team has now hired their head coach, brought in successful coordinators around him, and officially announced they are going with Jameis Winston for the upcoming season at quarterback.

With the quarterback position set for the near future, the team can look to lock up an offensive tackle early. This is where Jonah Williams comes into play. From all signs, this looks to be a do or die year for Winston. No matter what happens at quarterback the team will need a stout offensive line in place to protect tier franchise guy.

A three-year starter for Alabama, Williams has all the tools wanted to be a great offensive tackle. The only thing prohibiting him is his lack of length, which he doesn’t let affect his play much. Worse come Williams can always slide inside and be an All-Pro guard for the team.

The team has Donovan Smith at the left tackle position and can plug Williams in on the right side immediately. Fortifying this offensive line will help ensure giving Winston all the tools needed for success. If not, then the next quarterback taken by this team will have a good infrastructure around them.

It feels like every year the Cincinnati Bengals have mocked a linebacker all offseason leading up to the draft. This year isn’t any different as the team is in desperate need of some youth and speed at the position, making Devin White a super attractive commodity.

White’s lapses in processing will cause a learning curve, but his athleticism and range will help cushion that blow.

Quite honestly this is the position holding the team back. Addressing the need early should elevate some problems the teams had all year.

Come draft day there’s no telling what will happen but one thing for sure, the Vikings should look to address the offensive line early.

Players like Kansas State Dalton Risner, Oklahoma Cody Ford, and West Virginia Yodny Cajuste could all be potential targets for the team.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on