FOXBOROUGH, MA – NOVEMBER 04: Bashaud Breeland #26 of the Green Bay Packers grabs the shirt of Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Another week of NFL play is officially in the books. By now, most fantasy football owners know if their team is set for the playoffs or doomed to watch from the outside. However, there is still time for teams on the fringe to make earn their way into the final tournament. In order to do this, however, they’ll need to make sure to in smart waiver claims. There are several serviceable wide receivers on the market, but Cordarrelle Patterson and Adam Humphries are two of the best options heading into Week 10.

Cordarrelle Patterson

While he’s still listed as a wide receiver, Cordarrelle Patterson is not on this list for his receiving ability. Thanks a litany of injuries in the New England Patriots backfield, Patterson ended up seeing significant snaps at running back over the past two weeks. While it started as a desperation move, Patterson actually looks like a worthy starter in the backfield. Patterson led the Patriots in both carries and yards in each of the last two weeks, adding a touchdown in Week 10.

Patterson has always been one of the most dangerous runners in the open field, the problem has always been getting him the ball. That task becomes significantly easier when Patterson is lined up in the backfield. Even if Sony Michel is completely healthy for next week, Patterson has earned a look as a legitimate running back. He’ll count as a wide receiver in your lineup, but he offers running back upside.

Adam Humphries

Everyone assumed that Chris Godwin would be the third receiver in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm. However, after two weeks of Fitzmagic, it’s clear that Adam Humpries has leapfrogged Godwin on the depth chart. Humpries out-snapped Godwin for the second straight week and showed a fantastic rapport with Fitzpatrick against the Carolina Panthers.

Humpries finished Week Nine with 82 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions. He led the Bucs in all three categories and should carry his success over into Week 10. Tampa Bay faces off against a Washington Redskins team who just gave up 38 points to the Falcons offense. While Tampa Bay’s offense isn’t quite as good as Atlanta’s, they’re still a good unit that should move the ball well through the air.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

With Geronimo Allison fighting through injuries the past few weeks, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is now the Green Bay Packers number two outside receiver. Valdes-Scantling recorded 12 receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the weeks prior to Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots. He improved on that total during Sunday Night Football, recording an additional three receptions for 101 yards. Aaron Rodgers clearly trusts him to make the play at the right time, and that’s really all you need to be a fantasy-relevant player.

Allison could return in Week 10, so there is some worry that he could take some targets from Scantling. However, both players saw the field in Week Nine, and Valdes-Scantling drastically out-produced Allison. Aaron Rodgers can make anyone fantasy relevant, and it looks like the rookie has earned a significant spot in this offense.

