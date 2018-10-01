CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 30: Quarterback Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers controls the football past Nick Kwiatkoski #44 of the Chicago Bears in the third quarter at Soldier Field on September 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

While bye weeks are necessary for the actual NFL football players, they’re difficult to navigate for fantasy football players. Good players are hard to come by, so you need to constantly monitor the waiver wire. Solid starters like Jameis Winston and Derek Carr should be available in your fantasy league and would be smart adds for Week Five.

Jameis Winston

Fitzmagic is officially over. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is officially all out of magic, and quarterback Jameis Winston is back under center. While Winston’s production is anything but certain, he brings a high ceiling and is owned in just 34.9% of NFL.com fantasy leagues.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is stacked with playmakers from top to bottom. Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, and Chris Godwin form one of the best wide receiver groupings in football, while tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate are also reliable weapons in the passing game. Winston was a borderline QB1 as recently as 2016, and his weapons weren’t as good then as they are now. If you need a quarterback, Winston should be at the top of your list.

Derek Carr

It’s official, 2016 Derek Carr is back. After an injury-plagued 2017, the Oakland Raiders franchise quarterback is back to playing like his borderline MVP self. Facing a strong Cleveland Browns defense, Carr finished his night with 437 yards and four touchdowns.

Despite playing a solid Los Angeles Chargers defense, Carr is still a smart start in Week Five. The Oakland Raiders have a deep set of skill players led by Jordy Nelson, Amari Cooper, and Jared Cook. Carr’s shown the ability to spread the ball, throwing for at least 288 yards in all four of his starts. He’s not the best quarterback in the league, but he’s more than capable of being a spot starter on your fantasy team.

Blake Bortles

There’s no knowing which version of Blake Bortles will show up on any given Sunday. However, all signs point to it being the good Bortles in Week Five. Bortles is coming off another fantastic game, throwing for 388 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against a solid New York Jets defense.

Bortles and the Jaguars are going up against a Kansas City Chiefs defense which is among the worst in the league. Kansas City hasn’t slowed any offense they’ve faced, and their own offense is good enough to turn every game into a shootout instead of a blowout. Bortles should be throwing early and often, and he should have good success whenever he airs it out.

