CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 30: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears won 48-10. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Two of the top fantasy football quarterbacks in Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees have a bye week in Week Six. It will obviously be hard to replace that type of production using just the waiver wire, but it can be done. Players like Jameis Winston have favorable matchups and can give you QB1 production off of the waiver wire.

Top Fantasy Football Week Six Running Back Waiver Claims

Top Fantasy Football Week Six Wide Receiver Claims

Top Fantasy Football Week Six Defenses

Ryan Fitzpatrick is on the bench for good and Jameis Winston is now at the helm of one of the most talented offenses in football. The trio of Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, and Chris Godwin is among the best in the league, and Winston has a strong connection with tight end Cameron Brate. With no running game or defense to speak of, Winston will be throwing the ball a lot throughout the season.

Fortunately, Winston is going up against an Atlanta Falcons team which cannot stop the pass to save its’ life. The unit has been decimated by injuries and is one of the weakest defenses in football. This game has shootout written all over it. If you need a starting quarterback for Week Six, make sure to put in a claim for Jameis Winston

Baker Mayfield

He’s only made two starts, but Baker Mayfield looks like the real deal. Facing a strong Ravens defense, Mayfield finished his night with an impressive 342 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. In two and a half games, Mayfield has 838 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also has impressive mobility, picking up 23 yards against Baltimore. His numbers should only improve as he gets more comfortable with the offense, and he’s facing a good matchup in Week Six.

The Los Angeles Chargers defense has disappointed thus far without Joey Bosa. Currently the 29th-ranked unit by traditional scoring, quarterbacks have had a field day going against the Chargers. Mayfield should continue this trend in Week Six.

Joe Flacco

Is Joe Flacco an elite fantasy quarterback? Probably not, but the 11-year NFL veteran is in the midst of his best stretch since the 2012 playoffs. Flacco threw for 298 yards against a strong Browns defense in Week Five, and has 1,550 yards and eight touchdowns on the season to just three interceptions.`

Flacco needs to be surrounded by a strong supporting cast in order to produce, and this year general manager Ozzie Newsome gave Flacco the right pieces. John Brown’s speed is a perfect fit for Baltimore’s offense, and Michael Crabtree is the perfect safety blanket in this offense. Everything has been built to Flacco to succeed, and he’s proving that he can still be a good quarterback. While you shouldn’t roster him full-time, he’s a perfect streamer for your quarterback’s bye week.

Top Fantasy Football Week Six Running Back Waiver Claims

Top Fantasy Football Week Six Wide Receiver Claims

Top Fantasy Football Week Six Defenses

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on