Another week of NFL play is officially in the books. By now, most fantasy football owners know if their team is set for the playoffs or doomed to watch from the outside. However, there is still time for teams on the fringe to make earn their way into the final tournament. In order to do this, however, they’ll need to make sure to in smart waiver claims. Running backs are notoriously scarce on the market, but a player like Peyton Barber or Doug Martin could be a smart add for the remainder of the season.

Peyton Barber

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back carousel continues to spin. At the moment, running back Peyton Barber is set to be the lead back. Barber put up 85 yards and a touchdown in Week Eight, but most impressively, he recorded 19 carries. This shows that the team clearly views him as the lead back and he should continue to earn the majority of the work moving forward.

Perhaps the most encouraging sign for Barber’s stock is how few carries the rest of the team received. Ronald Jones saw just two carries, losing three yards on his opportunities before suffering a hamstring injury. Barber doesn’t have the skill to be a true RB1, but he’s worthy of a flex start during the bye weeks.

Doug Martin or Jalen Richard

Last Word on Pro Football’s own Ryan Hawks wrote earlier in the week that Doug Martin was more likely to take on the Marshawn Lynch role in the Oakland Raiders offense. Week Nine’s actions proved he was right, as the longtime NFL veteran finished his night with 72 rushing yards on 13 carries. While he did fumble, his 5.5 yards per carry ensure that he will continue to be the early-down back going forward.

While Martin should earn the starting snaps, fellow Raiders running back Jalen Richard can still be a smart add. Richard will be used exclusively as a pass-catching back, but he can still be valuable in fantasy. The Raiders defense cannot stop anything, so Oakland’s offense will need to throw the ball just to keep up in every single game. If both players are available in your league, take Martin. However, Richard still has fantasy value if Martin isn’t available.

Josh Adams

Trusting a Philadelphia Eagles running back is a dangerous proposition, but Josh Adams could be a smart add in a deeper fantasy league. With Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood underwhelming, the Eagles turned to their undrafted rookie against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Adams responded by recording nine carries for 61 yards at an effective 6.8 yards per carry. His nine carries were the most on the team and he added an additional six yards on a reception. There is a chance that Adams becomes more of a featured back as the season goes on. He’s a risky add, but he offers decent upside and could be worth stashing in a deeper league.

