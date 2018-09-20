Fresh off two sensational performances, Ryan Fitzpatrick has left us all with one question: When will it end? A simple answer would be Week Four. After sexually harassing an Uber driver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback Jameis Winston was handed a relatively lax three-game suspension. If not for his inappropriate behavior, Winston would be the starter and all of these narratives wouldn’t even matter. Since these things did happen, Winston just might be fighting for his job.

His Opponents Have Been No Joke

Before week one began, the Bucs game against the New Orleans Saints was called the “Lock of the Week.” Every time I flipped to another channel I saw another sports outlet telling me, “If you’re going to bet money, bet money on the Saints obliterating the Bucs’.” A couple days go by and it’s finally gameday. A couple hours pass and I peer at my phone and I am in absolute disbelief. Not only are the Buccaneers winning inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, they’re showing the Saints who’s boss. At one point, the Bucs’ were up by 24 points against Drew Brees and the Saints. The same team who was a single tackle away from an NFC Championship game appearance. The veteran journeyman quarterback Fitzpatrick went into New Orleans and played with their defense like a child during recess.

The Amish rifle did not stop there, though. Fitz and the Bucs’ hosted the Philadelphia Eagles and they dropped 27 points on that Eagles defense. The same Eagles defense who just one week prior held former MVP Matt Ryan to just 12 points. Fitzpatrick played out of his mind and went for four touchdowns and over 400 yards passing.

Assuming Fitz continues to be the starter while he’s on this hot streak, I can see this continuing for at least a few more weeks. The next game on the schedule for Fitz and the Bucs’ is the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a game that absolutely sounds more daunting than it actually will be. Fitz will be going against the same Steelers team who were a kick away from losing to the Cleveland Browns and who just allowed Patrick Mahomes to throw six touchdowns in his second ever start. Tampa Bay is on fire, and it’s hard to see them losing to a team with no Le’Veon Bell and virtually no defense. Lacking both of these key instruments will be too much for them to go into Tampa and knock off the red-hot Bucs.

Following their match-up with the high powered Steelers, the Bucs are faced with a fairly manageable four-game stretch. They travel to play the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, host the Cleveland Browns, then continue on the road to play the Cincinnati Bengals. If not for Khalil Mack, this game against the Bears would be a lock; the Bucs just have too much firepower for the Bears. Since Mack is a part of that front seven, that’s the only reason the Bears must be given somewhat of a chance. Personally, I can’t see Mitchell Trubisky being able to keep up with the Bucs’ scoring onslaught they’re bound to unleash.

The Falcons hosting Tampa Bay is what has the greatest chance of ending “Fitzmagic.” The Falcons are the 24th-ranked team in rush defense, which will allow Tampa running back Peyton Barber to realize his potential that he showcased during the preseason. As for the Browns, that game is a given. While their defense is decent enough, their offense simply doesn’t have enough pieces to put up serious amounts of points. Then we have the Bengals, whose claim to fame so far is defeating a rusty Andrew Luck in Week One, then beating a washed up Joe Flacco Week Two.

With the upcoming bunch of games being on the easier side, I can see Fitzpatrick taking this job and running with it. Could we be living in a world where Fitzpatrick leads a team to begin a season 7-0? Could we see him bringing the Buccaneers back to playoff prominence? I certainly think so.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on