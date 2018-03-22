The New York Giants have traded Jason Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a couple of 2018 draft picks. The Giants sent him and a 2018 fourth-round pick to Florida and received the Buccaneers’ third and fourth-round picks in this year’s draft.

Another blockbuster trade: Giants trading DE Jason Pierre-Paul and a 2018 fourth-round pick to Buccaneers for a 2018 third-round pick and a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2018

This trade is somewhat of a head-scratcher. Pierre-Paul just signed a four-year deal worth $62 million with the Giants last off-season. Last year was both Pierre-Paul’s first full season in three years and his third-best since being drafted by the Giants in 2010. He racked up eight and a half sacks in addition to nearly 50 tackles.

The trade was probably made to lessen the team’s cap hit due to Pierre-Paul’s new contract. While Pierre-Paul will still leave the Giants with $15-million in dead money, the Giants will end up saving just $2.5-million in cap space by trading him to Tampa Bay.

What the Giants lose in monetary value, they will gain in draft value. Not only does the team hold the second overall draft pick, but they still own the second picks in the second (34th overall), third (66th), fifth (139th), and sixth rounds (176th). Additionally, they’re taking the 69th and 108th overall picks from Tampa Bay, all while hanging onto a fourth-round compensatory pick.

According to several analysts, New York will likely use their second-round pick on Bradley Chubb. Chubb, a star defensive end out of North Carolina State, should be a good replacement for Pierre-Paul. It seems the Giants rebuild will continue for the time being.

Especially noteworthy: Pierre-Paul will mark the third NFC East defensive star to join Tampa Bay’s growing cast. Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry and defensive tackle Beau Allen were recently signed to the Buccaneers, whose defensive unit is led by six-time Pro-Bowler Gerald McCoy. Needless to say, Tampa Bay’s defense could shake up the NFC South next year.

In a press release, general manager Dave Gettleman expressed appreciation for Pierre-Paul. “He was a fine player for us, and he helped our franchise win Super Bowl XLVI. We wish him well in the future.”

