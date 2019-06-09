SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 30: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks runs the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks have a really good team despite what some may say. They definitely have a big year ahead of them and it will take each player to step up in their role. Here are the offensive Seahawks X-factors in 2019.

Offensive Seattle Seahawks X-Factors in 2019

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is obviously the key X-factor for the Seahawks offense. It still amazes me to hear people say he isn’t a top-five quarterback in the league. In 2018, he had a season-high in passing touchdowns (35) and passer rating (110.9). According to The Football Database, his career touchdown/interception ratio (minimum 1,500 attempts) is second best all-time league behind Aaron Rodgers at 3.11.

Wilson’s huge contract extension (that put him as the highest player in the league) is only going to make it more exciting, especially knowing he’s with the team for through the 2023 season. That’s plenty of time for him to earn another Super Bowl ring with the franchise that drafted him.

Chris Carson

The Seahawks will rely heavily on Chris Carson in 2019, especially after his stellar comeback performance in 2018. Going into the season, all the hype surrounded first-round draft pick Rashaad Penny but Carson quickly shut down any speculation on who would become the feature back in Seattle. He was their first 1,000-yard rusher since Marshawn Lynch and averaged 4.7 yards per rushing attempt with nine touchdowns.

Since the Seahawks offensive philosophy is very set on establishing the run, the running back tandem of Carson and Penny will likely be the feature of the offense next year.

Tyler Lockett

With Doug Baldwin now retired, Tyler Lockett will see a new role in the Seahawks offense this year. His incredible 2018 performance sets him up for another in 2019. Aside from Lockett and a few rotational receivers, the wide receiver room is going to look drastically different in Seattle. This makes it easy to assume that Lockett will become Russell Wilson’s go-to receiver.

Lockett is especially good on go-routes, where he ranked number one amongst the NFL last season. It would be nice to see Lockett take more snaps on the outside, leaving room for rookie John Ursua to work in the slot.

D.K. Metcalf

Fans are excited to see what rookie D.K. Metcalf is going to do for Seattle’s offense come the start of the season. With OTAs (organized team activities) in progress, there is still a substantial amount of concern about Metcalf’s route running abilities.

As Metcalf works on improving his route-running skills, he’ll probably line up as the split end receiver. It was here that Metcalf was a deep-threat at Ole Miss.

Because of all the hype and controversy surrounding Metcalf throughout the pre- and post-draft process, it will be exciting to see how exactly he is used on the Seahawks offense.

Last Word

After losing several veteran players over the last few seasons, it was hard to see how Seattle could hit success again. But they still managed to defy expectations, go 10-6, and reach the wild card round of the playoffs in 2018. They look to do the same thing again (hopefully going further into the playoffs) after drafting for their future in the 2019 NFL Draft. These offensive players are only part of the Seahawks key to success but with Russell Wilson leading the offense, the season already looks to be a good one.

