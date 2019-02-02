SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 10: Frank Clark #55 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a second quarter defensive stop against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field on December 10, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark just keeps getting better and now enters free agency on the heels of the best year of his career. Nobody expected much from Seattle in 2018, but Clark was arguably Seattle’s second-best defender while powering the Seahawks to an 11-5 record and a wild card birth. Entering his age-26 season, the best of Clark’s career is probably yet to come.

2019 NFL Free Agency Master List

2018 was a career year for Clark in many ways, as the four-year NFL veteran recorded a career high in sacks (13.0), quarterback hits (27), and forced fumbles (3). While he’s at his best as a pass rusher, Clark also possesses the ability to play the run at a solid level. Basically, Clark is a versatile, well-rounded defender capable of improving any defensive line in the league.

Clark had a career year in 2018, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t a good player earlier in his career. Entering the NFL as the Seattle Seahawks’ second-round pick in 2015, Clark spent the majority of his rookie season as a situational pass rusher. He flashed talent but ultimately finished the year with just three sacks in 15 games.

With a full NFL off-season under his belt, Clark took the world by storm in 2016. The second-year defensive end once again played in 15 games, but this time finished his season with 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, and 47 tackles. Clark built upon this with a strong 2017, finishing the year with nine sacks, 21 quarterback hits, and 32 tackles in 16 games. In short, Clark has been a consistent all-around defensive end who continues to get better with each passing season.

Possible Fits

The Seahawks would love to have Clark back, and they should have the cap space to get the job done. Entering 2019 with an estimated $54.8 million in cap space, Seattle should have the financial flexibility to sign Clark without sacrificing their ability to make other depth signings in free agency. However, quarterback Russell Wilson is a free agent after 2019 and will cost a lot of money to retain. Seattle might opt to let Clark test the market knowing they’ll need all the cap space they can get to re-sign Wilson.

If Clark makes it to the open market, much of his fate will be decided by what happens with the other defensive end free agents. In most years, a player like Clark would be the cream of the free agent crop. However, this year features star players like Demarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney, Trey Flowers, and Dee Ford hitting the open market. Each of the aforementioned players has a decent chance of sticking around with their current team, but their overall availability will ultimately determine Clark’s market.

It’s possible that Clark hits free agency as the top defensive end on the market. Should that happen, expect the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, and Cleveland Browns to make a play. Each team has over $78.9 million in cap space and a quarterback to give the team a bright future. The Colts and Jets need an elite pass rusher to bolster their defense, while the Browns would love nothing more than to pair Myles Garrett with another great pass rusher.

Last Word on Frank Clark in Free Agency

Frank Clark has played as advertised evero since entering the NFL back in 2015. The second-round pick has steadily improved on a yearly basis and enters free agency on the heels of a career year. Clark will be just 26 years old in 2019 and should be in the athletic prime of his career over the course of his next contract.

The Seattle Seahawks would love to sign him back and have the short-term cap space to do so. However, Russell Wilson’s looming extension could stop Seattle from making a long-term, big money deal. Clark probably won’t like it, but using the franchise tag make perfect sense for the Seahawks.

Clark has a decent chance of being the top pass rusher on the market come free agency. Demarcus Lawrence and Jadeveon Clowney are objectively better players, while Trey Flowers and Dee Ford on in the same tier as Clark. However, each player mentioned has a good chance of returning to their original team for 2019. If that’s the case, Clark will be the best free agent pass rusher available and will be pursued as such.

In an event where Clark is the best name on the market, look for the Colts, Jets, and Browns to all make a play for the talented pass rusher. Each team has more than enough cap space to make a signing happen, and each team holds the promise of a bright future. The Colts and Jets need someone to lead their pass rush, while the Browns can combine Clark and Garrett to form one of the best pass-rushing duos in football.

2019 NFL Free Agency Master List

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on