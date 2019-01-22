SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 02: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 2, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks have a history of trading out of the first round of the draft, which has, for the most part, paid off. Of course, it’s likely the Seahawks trade down no matter what, especially if they are able to land a big name or two in free agency.

But staying in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft would be smart for the Seahawks. It’s a defense heavy first round and the Seahawks have a number of needs on the defensive side of the ball, leaving them with a seemingly endless amount of possibilities to flourish their roster. Below are some Seattle Seahawks draft options.

Defensive Line

There are a number of great college players that could fall to the Seahawks range at 21st overall. With the Seahawks recent pass-rush issues, a player like defensive end Montez Sweat could have a huge impact on Seattle’s defensive line along with Jarran Reed and Frank Clark (depending on whether or not he leaves in free agency). Sweat ended 2018 with 53 total tackles and 12 sacks for Mississippi State.

Another option for the defensive line is Florida State defensive end Brian Burns, who ended his collegiate career with 123 total tackles and 23 tackles. Burn, among others, is one player who is commonly picked by the Seahawks in recent mock drafts.

Secondary

Even with promising players, the Seahawks secondary needs addressing, especially with the expected departure of Earl Thomas. While Bradley McDougald did well in place of Thomas this season, drafting a player like free safety Deionte Thompson (Alabama) or Taylor Rapp (University of Washington) could go a long way.

There are even needs at cornerback despite Tre Flowers‘ impressive rookie campaign. Opposite of him, Shaquill Griffin played significant time in 2018 but didn’t really fulfill the need that the Seahawks have needed since the departure of Richard Sherman. Seattle could choose to target a cornerback in any round of the draft. But if they wanted to go with a corner in the first round, University of Washington’s Byron Murphy could be a fantastic addition to their defense. While it is likely Murphy won’t drop to 21, if he does, the Seahawks shouldn’t pass up the opportunity. Additional options include Trayvon Mullen out of Clemson or Julian Love out of Notre Dame.

Offensive Line

The Seahawks finally saw an improved offensive line in 2018. Thankfully, Russell Wilson wasn’t the most sacked quarterback in the league, but he was still in the top five. Hopefully things continue to improve in 2019, but it would be a good idea for the team to add depth at the tackle and guard positions regardless of place in the draft.

Options include Jawaan Taylor (Flordia), David Edwards (Wisconsin), Andre Dillard (Washington State), Trey Adams (Washington), Beau Benzschawel (Wisconsin), Connor McGovern (Penn State), and Cody Ford (Oklahoma).

Additional Draft Options

Options are in no particular order.

